"Should a law be introduced called 'hitting the stumps'?" - Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Ben Stokes' bizarre escape in 4th Ashes 2021 Test

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday hilariously reacted to England all-rounder Ben Stokes' lucky save despite being clean bowled in the fourth Ashes 2021 Test in Sydney.

In one of those rare, bizarre moments of the sport, Stokes shouldered arms to a nip-backer from Cameron Green and was clean bowled. But only the bails, to the shock of everyone on and off the field, didn't come off.

Tendulkar, in a cheeky Tweet, tagged his former opponent Shane Warne and asked whether a new law should be brought it called "hitting the stumps" for such incidents. He remarked that this would be "fair" to the bowlers.

Tendulkar tweeted:

"Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers!"

It happened in the 31st over of the innings, with Stokes batting at 16 (37). The Aussies saw a clear deflection as the ball went to the wicketkeeper and appealed for lbw.

On-field umpire Paul Reiffel obliged, but Stokes reviewed it straight away. Seeing his lucky break, the all-rounder was left in splits and the hosts dejected.

Ben Stokes out for 66 as England stare down at another first-innings deficit

Stokes got to a run-scoring spree after his escape, hitting nine boundaries and a six on his way to a 91-ball 66. In the 36th over, he cuffed three consecutive fours against Mitchell Starc, each with better timing than the previous one. He was eventually trapped in front of the wickets for 66, missing a straight flick against off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Jonny Bairstow has, meanwhile, continued the aggression on the other end. At the time of writing, he's at 84(111), looking strong for his second Test ton in Australia. Bairstow and Stokes shared an important stand for the fifth wicket that helped England from 36-4 to 164-5. Jos Buttler replaced Stokes at the crease, but got out for a duck.

The visitors are still over 200 runs behind Australia's 416-8 and it will need a miracle for them to manage a first-innings lead.

