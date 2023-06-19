Ashes 2023:"Don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before"- Ricky Ponting on England's unique field placements on Day 3

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was pleasantly surprised with the unique field placements that England skipper Ben Stokes used during Day 3 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Sunday.

Also termed as the 'umbrella field', Ponting believes that played on the minds of Australian batters and even a set Usman Khawaja played a false shot. Here's what the former captain told ICC:

"I don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before. There was just an umbrella of fielders around in-front of the batsman's face."

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after the end of play on Day 3, here's what Ricky Ponting had to say about Ben Stokes' captaincy:

"It's really refreshing. We on the comms were speaking about just how proactive he (Stokes) is and how he is always looking to pick wickets. Khawaja didn't look like getting out. But suddenly one change in the field and he comes down the track and shows his stumps and gets out, so it's brilliant captaincy."

Ricky Ponting on Cameron Green's fielding

All-rounder Cameron Green pulled off another stunning catch in the gully region as he dove low to his left and caught the ball with one hand to dismiss Ben Duckett. Green has already taken a number of sensational catches in that position and looks like he is a lock-in in the gully for Australia for years to come.

On this, Ricky Ponting stated:

"(On Green) He has dropped just one catch and that was the easiest during the WTC final. He has great hands and we had heard from around state cricket about how good a fielder he was behind the wicket even before he was picked in the Australian team. He found is spot in Australia in the gully and you can understand why. Most of the catches that he has got, he has got to move low from a height and the ball has often found the middle of his hand."

Australia are probably on top at the moment with England in a bit of trouble at 28/2. The visitors would be keen to push for more wickets on Day 4 to get as small a target as possible to win the first Test.

