"Ashwin comes and it seems Warner is going out" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's second-innings capitulation

Aakash Chopra has highlighted David Warner's struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin while reflecting on Australia's second-innings capitulation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

Warner was dismissed leg-before-wicket by Ashwin after scoring just 10 runs as the Aussies folded up for a paltry 91 in their second innings of the first Test against India in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the game by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Australia did not live up to expectations in their second essay, elaborating:

"If we (India) have scored 400, the expectation was that you (Australia) will bat slightly better but that is not happening. Usman Khawaja - he has just started, so I won't be too critical. David Warner has a problem. Ashwin comes and it seems Warner is going out."

Chopra was particularly disappointed with Warner's continued travails against Ashwin, stating:

"Such a great player, who has played 100 Test matches, but he is not able to do anything against Ashwin. He was dropped once but still no one was bothered as they knew they will get him out. He was once again dismissed by Ashwin."

Tarun Singh Verma 🇮🇳 @TarunSinghVerm1 Ravi Ashwin has now dismissed David Warner 11 times in Test cricket out of their 19 matches played against each other. Ravi Ashwin has now dismissed David Warner 11 times in Test cricket out of their 19 matches played against each other.

Warner fell victim to Ashwin for the 11th time in Test cricket. The Australian opener averages a lowly 17.50 against the Indian off-spinner.

"What can a lone guy do?" - Aakash Chopra on Steve Smith

Steve Smith remained unbeaten in Australia's second innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra pointed out that Steve Smith was waging a lonely battle against the Indians, observing:

"Then came Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who stood there till the end, but what can a lone guy do? The wickets kept on falling. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul. Someone is playing inside the line and someone is playing outside the line."

The renowned commentator concluded by saying that the Australian batters fell like ninepins, elaborating:

"There is a way to play spin. You either go forward or you go back. The guy who moves sidewards doesn't score runs. You don't shuffle against spin. You played batting till No. 8 because you were scared that you will not be able to bat as the ball will turn. No matter how lengthy batting you might play - a house built with playing cards, you moved one and everyone fell."

Smith remained unbeaten on 25 as wickets kept falling from the other end. Marnus Labuschagne (17) was the only other Australian batter to score more than 10 runs.

