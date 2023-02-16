Aakash Chopra believes David Warner might be playing for his place in the second Test between India and Australia considering the questions being raised about his poor record in India and especially against Ravichandran Ashwin.

The second game of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to start in Delhi on Friday, February 17. Warner managed a total of 11 runs across his two innings in Australia's crushing defeat in the first Test in Nagpur.

While previewing the second Test in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the game's significance to Warner, elaborating:

"In batting, there will be pressure on David Warner to score runs as murmurs have started in the Australian media about whether he should be dropped. He has not scored runs in India. Ashwin has his number. So it is an extremely crucial game for him."

While observing that Usman Khawaja did not live up to the expectations from him in the first Test, Chopra added that the Australian batting will likely revolve around Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, stating:

"Usman Khawaja came after scoring plenty of runs in Pakistan. He has set the stage on fire in the last 12 months, but he has been cold here. There will be a focus on him once again. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are the two important pillars of their batting."

Khawaja managed just six runs across his two innings in the Nagpur Test. Smith and Labuschagne strung together an 82-run third-wicket partnership in the first innings, with the former remaining unbeaten on 25 in the visitors' second-innings score of 91.

"You might see Travis Head in place of either Matt Renshaw or Peter Handscomb" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's likely team changes

Travis Head was surprisingly left out of Australia's playing XI for the first Test.

Chopra reckons Travis Head and Cameron Green might be included in Australia's XI for the Delhi Test, explaining:

"There will be changes in this team. You might see Travis Head in place of either Matt Renshaw or Peter Handscomb. Cameron Green can probably play in place of Scott Boland, that they can bowl a fast bowler from just one end, although Boland bowled better than Pat Cummins, but Cummins is the captain, so he will play."

Chopra concluded by opining that Pat Cummins and Co. might also play Ashton Agar as the third frontline spinner, saying:

"I feel it will be slightly better if they play five proper bowlers. They will play Ashton Agar as well thinking that he can bat. Along with Lyon and Todd Murphy, that makes it your three spinners, two off-spinners and a left-arm spinner. All three finger spinners along with Pat Cummins and Cameron Green, and a little bowling from Travis Head."

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter Starc and Cameron Green very likely making return for the 2nd Test at Delhi. Travis Head too. If Australia manages to chip-in Ashton Agar too, the real BGT will just begin. Starc and Cameron Green very likely making return for the 2nd Test at Delhi. Travis Head too. If Australia manages to chip-in Ashton Agar too, the real BGT will just begin.#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter

Australia might consider bringing in Mitchell Starc in place of Scott Boland if the former is fully fit and available. The left-arm seamer's pace and ability to reverse swing the ball could prove handy on the usually low and slow Delhi surface.

