"Ashwin wants as much help as possible when he can bowl" - Alastair Cook on the off-spinner running on the protected area on Day 2 of 3rd Test

Former England captain Alastair Cook feels it was a tactical ploy by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to run in the protected area of the pitch on Day 2 of the third Test at Rajkot.

The incident happened in the 16th over of Day 2 with debutant Dhruv Jurel and off-spinner Ashwin at the crease. The latter set off for a single and had to turn back after being sent back by his younger partner.

However, during the sequence, Ashwin was accused of running in the danger area by umpire Joel Wilson. Since it was the second warning, the hosts were penalized five runs, with England starting their innings at 5/0.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cook believes the moment involved some gamesmanship from Ashwin to help himself during his bowling stint.

"Is it deliberate? Yes, it is. It's a tactical ploy that you can disturb the middle of the wicket because Ashwin wants as much help [as possible] when he can bowl. Normally, it happens in the third innings. You're 150-200 runs ahead and you think, 'just make sure you get up and down the wicket'... that was gamesmanship there, wasn't it?" Cook said.

The five-run penalty stems from the 'Unfair Play Law' in the MCC rules and regulations. India received their first warning when Ravindra Jadeja performed a similar act on Day 1.

Team India post a formidable first-innings total

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day One

Despite the drama surrounding the five-run penalty, Team India posted a healthy 445 in their first innings.

Led by sensational centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, the hosts bounced back from 33/3 to end Day 1 on 326/5. However, England struck back at the start of Day 2 to reduce India to 331/7.

But Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel shared a valuable 77-run partnership to take India past the 400-run mark. No.10 Jasprit Bumrah also added a cameo of 26 as India finished with a massive score of 445 in their first essay.

As for England, speedster Mark Wood bowled with tremendous heart to finish with 4/114, while spinner Rehan Ahmed bagged two wickets.

In response, the visitors have motored along to 90/1 in 14 overs, with Ben Duckett reaching his half-century off only 39 deliveries. Meanwhile, Ashwin completed his much-awaited 500th Test wicket with the dismissal of Zak Crawley.

