Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhinash Bohara

India bagged a comprehensive 23-run victory over Nepal in the first quarter-final to bag a spot in the semi-finals. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted this encounter.

Having won the toss, India opted to bat first. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got the team off to a good start, scoring 25 runs off 23 balls before falling prey to Dipendra Singh Airee. In the next two overs, Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma followed suit, managing single-digit scores.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal held firm at one end, scoring some textbook shots with short boundaries on offer. He received substantial support from Shivam Dube, who contributed with an unbeaten 25 off 19.

Jaiswal’s brilliant innings saw him notch up 100 runs off 49 balls, featuring eight fours and seven towering sixes. In the process, Jaiswal achieved a historic milestone becoming India’s first-ever centurion at the Asian Games.

In the death overs, Rinku Singh played a flawless cameo scoring 37 runs off a mere 15 balls, including two fours and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 246.67 to propel India to 202/4 in 20 overs. Dipendra Singh stood out with the ball for Nepal, scalping two wickets.

In response, Nepal started on a disappointing note, losing their opener Aasif Sheikh for just 10 runs. However, Kushal Bhurtel (28) and Kushal Malla (29) stitched a good partnership for the second wicket. Regrettably, captain Rohit Paudel could add just three runs on the board.

In the middle overs, Dipendra Singh (32) and Sundeep Jora (29) scored some valuable runs, giving the Indian bowlers a run for their money. Nevertheless, their efforts fell short of crossing the line as the target was a mountain to climb.

In the end, Nepal lost the game by 23 runs. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan emerged as the standout bowlers for India, scalping three wickets apiece.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Kushal Malla continued to stay on top with his 213 runs off three innings at an impressive average of 213 and a strike rate of 231.52.

Singapore batter Syed Aziz maintained his second rank, having amassed 165 runs from two innings. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel secured the third spot, with 116 runs from three innings to his tally.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped to the fourth rank after scoring a century against Nepal. Japan opener Lachlan Lake settled for the fifth spot, having accumulated 92 runs from two innings.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal's medium pacer Abhinash Bohara maintained his top rank with eight scalps from three innings. Regrettably, he couldn't pick any wickets against India and went on to concede a whopping 53 runs in his four overs. Singapore left-arm spinner Anish Paraam continued to stay at the second spot, racking up five scalps.

Hong Kong's Nasrulla Rana occupied the third rank, bagging five wickets. Singapore’s Aahan Gopinath and Thailand’s Chanchai Pengkumta settled on the fourth and fifth ranks respectively, with five wickets apiece.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi scalped three crucial wickets to turn the tide in his side’s favor. He was well supported by pacer Avesh Khan in the team's first game of the Asian Games 2023.