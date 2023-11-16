Astrologer's old prediction goes viral after Virat Kohli notches up historic 50th ODI ton in IND vs NZ semi-final

Team India's Virat Kohli stepped up to deliver an incredible knock in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli completed his 50th ODI century, scoring 117 runs in the crucial knockout fixture. The former India captain bettered Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons to become the player with the most ODI hundreds.

Following the significant achievement, astrologer Sumit Bajaj's old prediction for Kohli went viral on social media. In September, Bajaj forecasted that the star batter would break Tendulkar's ODI century record and be among the top run-getters at the 2023 World Cup.

Here's what he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in September:

"KING KOHLI. Virat Kohli shall have a memorable World Cup in Oct-Nov 2023. He would play great innings & also surpass Sachin’s ODI Hundreds record during the World Cup & play some remarkable innings as well! He should most likely be the 2nd or 3rd top scorer of the World Cup, if not first & also get imp MOM awards. This WC performance may peak out his career over next 7-12 months !"

During his knock against New Zealand, Virat Kohli also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the most runs in a single World Cup edition. Tendulkar, who scored 673 runs in 11 matches at the 2003 World Cup, held the record for over two decades.

Kohli is the first-ever batter to cross the 700-run mark in a single edition of the ICC event. He has amassed 711 runs in 10 outings at an average of 101.57.

Sumit Bajaj also predicted that India will beat New Zealand in 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, Sumit Bajaj predicted that the Men in Blue would trump the Blackcaps and advance to the final.

He, however, claimed that the chasing side would have an advantage. While India elected to bat first, they secured a comprehensive 70-run victory after successfully defending the 398-run target.

Bajaj wrote:

"India should win in an all Important Semi Final Knockout match against New Zealand at Mumbai. First 39 mins of the innings is imp for quick wickets & astrological combination suggests chasing may be better ! Some more pointers to follow."

Rohit Sharma and company will face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia in the final. The summit clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.