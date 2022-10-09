AUS vs ENG 2022: Top 10 funny memes after England edge out Australia in a cliffhanger

Jos Buttler-led England defeated Australia by eight runs in the first T20I on Sunday, October 9. With the victory at the Perth Stadium, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Openers Buttler (68 off 32 balls) and Alex Hales (84 off 51 balls) provided a solid foundation for the visitors. Buttler played aggressively from the onset, while Hales got his eye in and then upped the ante.

Their powerful knocks helped England reach a formidable 208/6 in the first innings. Amidst the carnage, Nathan Ellis (3/20) remained unscathed by employing clever variations and was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

In reply, Australia lost Cameron Green (1) early in the second over. David Warner (73) kept them in the hunt by stitching vital partnerships with Mitchell Marsh (36) and Marcus Stoinis (35). However, Warner departed in the 17th over, leaving his side in a tricky situation with 173/6 on the board.

Matthew Wade (21) tried to take his side home but failed in the pursuit. Australia reached 200/9 in the end and lost the match narrowly by eight runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Australian captain Aaron Finch reflected on the loss and said:

"Nathan Ellis was a positive for us. On a track conducive for the batters, he bowled really well. It was a bit disappointing to lose as we were placed comfortably at one stage and could've won the match.

"Ellis has been a fantastic player and has delivered on the big stage whenever he has been presented with the opportunity. Wanted to give Green more opportunities at the top of the order, will move to opening the game in the next couple of matches."

Fans share memes after England defeat Australia in a close contest

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring thriller between England and Australia on Sunday. They posted some hilarious memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Both sides will next face each other in the second T20I on Wednesday, October 12, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

