AUS vs IRE weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Brisbane for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Defending champions Australia will host Ireland in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Gabba in Brisbane today (October 31). Much to the delight of fans, the Brisbane weather forecast suggests that there's no chance of rain during the game.

Fans can rejoice, as the Brisbane weather forecast says there should be an uninterrupted game at the Gabba on Monday. There is a one percent chance of rain on matchday, but it's likely to be a passing shower, so a full game should ensue.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



The winner of a huge Group 1 fixture will be right in the mix for qualification.



Can the Irish spring another surprise?



#AUSvIRE #T20WorldCup



t20worldcup.com/news/2883829 Crunch time for Australia and IrelandThe winner of a huge Group 1 fixture will be right in the mix for qualification.Can the Irish spring another surprise? Crunch time for Australia and Ireland 👀The winner of a huge Group 1 fixture will be right in the mix for qualification. Can the Irish spring another surprise?#AUSvIRE #T20WorldCupt20worldcup.com/news/2883829

The temperature at the Gabba will likely hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius in Brisbane, with a humidity of 66 percent. That means it should be pleasant playing conditions for the players.

How Australia and Ireland have fared so far?

The hosts have had a mixed campaign, winning and losing once. Their last game against arch-rivals England was abandoned due to rain without a ball getting bowled at the MCG in Melbourne last week. Aaron Finch and Co. had opened their campaign with a heavy defeat against New Zealand before bouncing back against Sri Lanka.

However, with their game against England getting abandoned, Australia will have to beat Ireland to keep themselves in semifinal reckoning. They performed well against the Lankans and will hope to continue that momentum against Ireland.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Which team wins today?



#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE Group 1 returns with Australia and Ireland needing a victory to move into a crucial top-two spot.Which team wins today? Group 1 returns with Australia and Ireland needing a victory to move into a crucial top-two spot.Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE https://t.co/lTtGGJ8bPW

Ireland, meanwhile, find themselves in third place in the Group 1 points table, just ahead of Australia. They also have three points, like the hosts, while their last game against Afghanistan was washed out due to inclement weather.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker have played well in the tournament and will hope to continue their bright form. With no pressure, Ireland will look to play with freedom and seek another upset, having already beaten the West Indies and England.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes