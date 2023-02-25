"Australia are gradually sliding as the series is progressing" - Aakash Chopra on the WTC final qualification scenarios

Aakash Chopra has reflected on the qualification scenarios for the World Test Championship (WTC) final after Australia's loss in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pat Cummins and Co. are still perched atop the WTC points table despite their reversals in the first two Tests against India. However, India and Sri Lanka could upstage them and qualify for the finals if results go their way in the remaining Tests of the ongoing cycle.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted how Australia are frittering away the advantage they enjoyed at the top of the WTC points table, stating:

"The WTC scenarios have become absolutely clear now - how each of the teams can qualify. Australia are gradually sliding as the series is progressing, in terms of the percentage points, because you are only losing and not gaining any of the available percentage points."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that India have a straightforward path to qualify for their second consecutive WTC final, explaining:

"It is a very simple scenario for India - either win one match or draw both games, that is more than enough. So, it has become a very simple story for India. One will be in Indore and when we go for the final match, I feel we would have qualified by then."

However, Chopra added that Indore might present Australia their best chance of winning or drawing a Test in the four-match series against India, reasoning:

"However, we can get a batting surface in Indore because traditionally it's a very good batting surface. If Australia have any chance of drawing or winning, it is here only. If they don't win here, you can keep 4-0 in writing."

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has staged only two Test matches to date. India registered emphatic wins in both games, beating New Zealand by 321 runs in 2016 and Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in 2019.

"Australia will confirm their spot if they draw one match" - Aakash Chopra

Australia will be without Pat Cummins' services for the third Test against India.

While observing that Australia need a draw in either of the remaining two games against India, Aakash Chopra pointed out that an adverse result in both matches will leave the door ajar for Sri Lanka to get through, explaining:

"Australia will confirm their spot if they draw one match. But if they are unable to draw, if they lose both the matches, then it will become a simple story. If Sri Lanka wins both their Test matches against New Zealand, they are through."

Chopra acknowledged that it might be a tall ask for Sri Lanka to win both Tests against New Zealand. However, he added that Bangladesh's Test win against the Kiwis on their last tour should give the Lankan Lions some hope.

