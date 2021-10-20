Australian spinner Nathan Lyon suffers a mild concussion in an intra-squad trial match 

Australia's ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a minor concussion while fielding during New South Wales’ intrasquad match in Sydney on Tuesday. However, the 33-year-old is expected to be available for New South Wales' first match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 against Victoria from October 27.

Lyon was knocked on the head while fielding in an intra-squad game at Hurstville Oval. The off-spinner is said to have woken up with a headache on Wednesday morning. After bowling 20 overs in that particular game, Lyon returned with a figure of 1/79 and was withdrawn from the rest of the game as a precautionary measure.

Last week, young top-order Will Pucovski too suffered a concussion after a head knock during a practice session in Victoria last week. There is no confirmation on the 23-year-old’s availability for Victoria ahead of the season yet.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has released the next set of Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day-Cup fixtures. The matches will begin from October 25.

Marsh Sheffield Shield fixtures

Oct 27-30: Western Australia v South Australia – WACA Ground

Oct 27-30: Queensland v Tasmania – Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Oct 27-30: New South Wales v Victoria – Drummoyne Oval

Nov 5-8: Victoria v New South Wales – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Nov 10-13: Queensland v Western Australia – Gabba

Nov 10-13: Tasmania v South Australia – Blundstone Arena

Marsh One-Day Cup fixtures

Oct 25: Western Australia vs South Australia - WACA Ground

Nov 1: Queensland vs Tasmania - Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Nov 12: Victoria vs New South Wales - MCG (Day/Night)

Nov 15: Queensland vs Western Australia - Gabba (Day/Night)

It took me by surprise: Nathan Lyon on getting signed jersey from Team India in his 100th Test

Team India's heartwarming gesture of giving Nathan Lyon a special jersey in his 100th Tests match won the hearts of cricket lovers. Reacting to India's gesture, Lyon commended Rahane for the 'classy gesture' and elucidated that it took him by surprise.

"I put it down as a classy touch to be honest. I think it's all off the back of Ajinkya Rahane, to be honest with you. I know Ross Taylor played his 100th Test against India and he didn't get a shirt, and I don't think Joe Root did about two months later either, which is a little bit interesting," Lyon said on the grade cricket podcast.

He added, "But I don't see it as a champing at all, it's a very nice gesture. It took me by surprise, as you can probably see in the footage."

Having played 100 Test matches for his nation, Lyon is one of Australia's greatest ever bowlers. Currently sitting on 399 test wickets, the off-spinner has an impressive average of 32 in Test cricket. The 33-year old would be itching to reach the elusive 400-wicket mark when Australia hosts England for the prestigious Ashes series in December this year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy