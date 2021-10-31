T20 World Cup 2021: "I still think Australia will win their games to get through to the semi-finals" - Michael Vaughan

Australia can still win their remaining games and get through to the semi-finals, should the team be able to pick themselves up, reckons former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The Aussies suffered an 8-wicket loss against their arch-rivals England in their T20 World Cup match on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, Australia were bundled out for a paltry 125, which proved to be an easy run chase for England.

As a result of that thumping loss, Australia's net run rate has dipped, which opens up the competition for the second spot in the group. While Australia and South Africa are level on four points, the West Indies will fancy their chances despite being on two points.

After a one-sided encounter dominated by England, here's what Michael Vaughan had to say in a discussion on Cricbuzz:

"Look at South Africa. With the teams they have got to play. They are the front runners for the second place. The West Indies vs Australia match is going to be like a quarter-final game. At this minute, I still think Australia will win their games to get through but it depends on how they pick themselves up."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Now that is a message to the rest … England are the best team & most destructive … Whose going to stop them !?? Only #Pakistan look likely at this stage #T20WorldCup Now that is a message to the rest … England are the best team & most destructive … Whose going to stop them !?? Only #Pakistan look likely at this stage #T20WorldCup

Dinesh Karthik was also present in the discussion panel and added that the remaining two sides in the group will be fancying their chances after that lop-sided result. The Indian cricketer added:

"The run rate for Australia has come down. What this result means for Group A, is that South Africa and West Indies are really going to fancy their chances. One upset here and there and both sides will look up and think, we have a chance as well. So it's getting a little interesting there."

Australia deep down know that England is a far far better white-ball unit than Australia: Dinesh Karthik

While Australia ended up on the losing side, Dinesh Karthik suggested the result did not come as a surprise. Elaborating on his statement, the Indian cricketer added that England are a far better white-ball unit than Australia.

Here's what Karthik said:

"Australia deep down know that England is a far far better white-ball unit than Australia. They need to understand that England has been playing the same set of players for a couple of years in the lead-up to the World Cup whereas Australia have given a preference to Test cricket. T20 cricket is the last in the pecking order."

Karthik added:

"These guys who were on the park today haven't played together in a long time in a T20 game in a long time. Obviously, when you put together a hastily cobbled side, the results are not going to be great. I don't think the like they were hammered today."

Australia played a couple of T20I series ahead of the preparations for the World Cup. However, most of the players who were in the side on Saturday were rested for those tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc also played together for the first time in T20Is. Meanwhile, the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were absent from the preceding tours.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar