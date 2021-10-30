Australia vs England memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

England cruised to their third consecutive win in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 by crushing arch-rivals Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit recorded a comfortable win by eight wickets to cement their place at the top of the Group 1 standings.

Jos Buttler was the hero for England in Dubai. The wicket-keeper batter opened the innings and played a destructive knock of 71 runs to guide his team. Buttler smashed five fours and five sixes in his 32-ball knock as England won the game in just 11.4 overs.

Earlier in the evening, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field first. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as Australia were down to 21/4 in 6.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell lost their wickets in single digits.

Skipper Aaron Finch then held one end and received some support from Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc played decent cameos as well. However, a disciplined bowling effort from England ensured that Australia scored only 125 runs in 20 overs.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England, scalping three wickets in his four overs. Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each while Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone dismissed one Australian batter each.

In reply, a 66-run stand between England's openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler set the platform for a comfortable win. After Roy's departure, Buttler continued to attack the Australian bowlers and guided his team home with eight wickets and 50 balls to spare.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and England

England entertained cricket fans across the planet with their aggressive form in their T20 World Cup match against Australia. Here are the best memes from this T20 World Cup 2021 game:

This is how Jos the boss Buttler treated Australian bowlers tonight. Like a kid .

