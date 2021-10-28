Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Australia will face Sri Lanka in match number 22 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Both sides will head into the contest having won their opening Super 12 encounters.

The Aussies got the better of South Africa on the back of a wonderful bowling effort. While Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were all among the wickets, Adam Zampa impressed yet again with his leg-spin. Glenn Maxwell also returned with good figures of 1 for 24 from his four overs. Australia did well enough to chase down the total. However, the form of skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner remains a concern.

Having eased their way through Round 1, Sri Lanka scuttled the Bangladesh challenge in their first Super 12 encounter. Although they conceded 171 with the ball, Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck fine fifties to guide Lanka home. The Lankan think-tank, though, would be keen for Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando to strike form quickly.

AUS vs SL - Today’s match playing 11s

AUS Playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SL Playing 11: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL - Today's match opening batters list

Aaron Finch and David Warner are the Australian openers. Their poor run continued against the Proteas. While Finch was out for a duck, Warner scored only 14.

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka will open for Sri Lanka. In the previous game against Bangladesh, Perera was out for 1, while Nissanka scored 24.

AUS vs SL - Today's match pitch report

According to Alan Wilkins and Dale Steyn, the curator reckons this is a similar kind of pitch to the one he prepared for the India-Pakistan encounter. If the bowlers drag their length back, it could be difficult to score. Captains winning the toss here usually like to chase.

AUS vs SL - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Aleem Dar

Third Umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

AUS vs SL T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Aussies are playing with the same team that got the better of South Africa.

Speaking after winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said:

“We'll have a bowl. Looks like a really nice wicket, won't change much. We’ll try and defend early and chase it down later. Everyone chipped in and it was a really good bowling performance against South Africa.”

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Australia have won the toss and will field first.



Who are you backing in this one?



#T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL | bit.ly/3vTlR0G Toss news from Dubai 📰Australia have won the toss and will field first.Who are you backing in this one? Toss news from Dubai 📰Australia have won the toss and will field first. Who are you backing in this one? #T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL | bit.ly/3vTlR0G https://t.co/ayhN0OuFIr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted they would have bowled first as well. In some good news for the Lankans, Maheesh Theekshana is fit and has replaced Binura Fernando in the playing XI from the last game.

Edited by Samya Majumdar