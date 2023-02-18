Axar Patel on the mindset that’s changed his batting fortunes: “If I get set, I have to finish games”

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has stated that a mindset change has led to a significant improvement in his batting performances over the last few months. He candidly admitted that earlier he was satisfied scoring 30s and 40s, but is now keen on finishing games.

The left-handed batter was India’s top-scorer on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Saturday, February 18. Axar struck 74 off 115 balls and added 114 for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (37) to help India recover from a precarious 139/7.

The 29-year-old also contributed 84 in the first Test in Nagpur to help India overcome the loss of some crucial wickets. At a press conference following the second day’s play in Delhi, Axar was asked about what has led to the amazing transformation in his batting. He explained:

"When I was with Delhi Capitals, I spoke to coach Ricky Ponting. Even in the Indian team, I had a chat with players about getting out in the 30 and 40s. I was not able to finish games. I discovered that the mindset was the big difference.

“Sometimes, as an all-rounder, you claim a couple of wickets and then get casual. Over the last half year, I have been going in with the mindset that if I get set, I have to finish games. That’s been the difference I feel.”

While on the topic of his batting, Axar asserted that he wants to maximize his form with the willow since his confidence is on a high. The all-rounder elaborated:

“Confidence matters a lot. I was playing white-ball cricket and was in good touch in the first match as well. I am carrying forward that confidence. It’s important to score big when you're in form and that’s my aim as well, to remain consistent.”

Thanks to Axar, India ended up conceding only a one-run lead to Australia in the first innings of the Delhi Test.

“I had to take a chance” - Axar Patel on missing out on a Test hundred again

While Axar was dismissed for 74 on Saturday, he fell short of three-figures in the first Test in Nagpur as well, where he was out for 84. The southpaw admitted to being slightly disappointed at missing out again. However, he pointed out that he had to take some risks. The resourceful cricketer explained:

“Obviously that’s on your mind [hundred] when he you get out after being well set. But [Mohammed] Siraj and [Mohammed] Shami were the batters left and the new ball was taken, so I had to take a chance.

“In the last game, I got to 84, so this time I thought I’ll take my chance early, so that I could get close.”

After India were bowled out for 262, Australia went to stumps on Day 2 at 61/1 in their second innings.

