Babar Azam re-appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Babar Azam has been re-appointed as the captain of Pakistan men's cricket team for both the white-ball formats. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the official announcement on Sunday, March 31, with the decision taken following a "unanimous recommendation from the selection committee."

The 29-year-old stepped down from the captaincy of all three formats soon after Pakistan's exit from the 2023 ICC men's ODI World Cup in India last year. Shaheen Afridi, who took over the reins of the T20Is just a few months ago in November 2023, now has to make way for his former skipper.

Notably, under Shaheen, Pakistan lost a five-match T20I series against New Zealand by a 4-1 margin in January 2024.

What lies ahead for Pakistan's new white ball captain Babar Azam?

The immediate challenge for Babar Azam would be the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Given the scenario in which he stepped down after the ODI World Cup exit last year, all eyes will be on the star batter who needs to shine with the willow and prove himself yet again as a captain.

The results have not been going the Men in Green's way in all three formats. Thus in his second innings as the captain of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team, Babar Azam needs to lead from the front and inspire his side to produce better results in all the upcoming white-ball tournaments and the series.

With the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan, Babar's reappointment couldn't have come at a better time to revive the team's fortunes before it hosts the prestigious ICC tournament on home soil.