Bangladesh Cricket Board extends Allan Donald’s contract till 2023 ODI World Cup – Reports

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly extended bowling coach Allan Donald’s contract till the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The former South African player was appointed pace bowling coach of the Bangladesh team in March last year. His contract had expired after the T20 World Cup in Australia but the BCB extended it until the home series against India in December 2022.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Jalal Younus, BCB’s cricket operation chairman said:

“Donald’s contract is extended till the World Cup.”

Under his coaching, Litton Das and Co. won the recent three-match ODI series against India 2-1 but lost the Test series 2-0.

The Bangla Tigers will next host England for ODI and T20I series, consisting of three matches each. The ODI series will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, starting March 1.

They are also likely host Ireland for a three-match ODI and T20I series, and a one-off Test in March and April.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCB named Chandika Hathurusingha as the new head coach for a period of two years.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said:

“We have appointed Hathurusingha for two years as across-the-format head coach.”

Bangladesh are in terrific form at home ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh are in sublime form at home ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. So far, they have beaten India 2-1, Afghanistan 2-1, Sri Lanka 2-1, West Indies twice by 3-0 and 2-1, Zimbabwe 3-0.

The hosts will look to exact revenge against reigning World Champions England, who beat them 2-1 at home in 2016/17 during their last tour of Bangladesh.

Another series win will help them build much-needed momentum ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in sub-continent conditions.

It's worth mentioning that Bangladesh have already qualified for the ICC tournament, with 12 wins in 18 games. They are currently placed sixth in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

