"Batting like Adam Gilchrist today" - Fans react to Adam Zampa's entertaining cameo in AUS vs ENG 2023 World Cup match

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa chipped in with a useful contribution with the bat during the team's 2023 World Cup encounter against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.

Zampa walked out to bat when Australia were 247/8 in 44.2 overs. He delivered an impactful cameo, scoring 29 runs off 19 balls to help his side post a 286-run total in the contest.

Several fans took to social media to praise Adam Zampa for his batting exploits against England.

England won the toss and elected to field first. Marnus Labuschagne hit a gutsy half-century for Australia, scoring 74 runs. Cameron Green scored 47 runs and Steve Smith contributed 44 runs.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a crucial four-wicket haul. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid shared two wickets apiece while David Willey and Liam Livingstone finished with a wicket each.

Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in 2023 World Cup

Adam Zampa has contributed significantly to the success of the Australian team in the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India and has received widespread appreciation for his impressive run.

His campaign started on an underwhelming note, as he bowled costly spells in the first two games.

The crafty spinner made amends by coming up with stellar performances in the subsequent fixtures, claiming three back-to-back four-wicket hauls. Zampa has picked up 16 wickets so far and is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the tournament.

Pat Cummins and Co. have four wins out of six matches to their name at this juncture and are third in the points table. A win over England will take them one step closer to a spot in the all-important semi-finals.

England, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign. The defending champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table after winning just one out of their six games.