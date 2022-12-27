"BCCI has personal agenda against Sanju Samson" - Fans tear apart selectors for ignoring the keeper-batter for home ODI series against Sri Lanka

Keeper-batter Sanju Samson was one of the notable absentees from India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka.
The national selectors announced squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 27. While Samson has been included in the team for the T20Is, he failed to make the cut for the 50-over matches.
Notably, Samson was a part of India's squad for their white-ball series in New Zealand in November. However, he was benched for all three T20I matches.
He finally got a game after being included in the ODI series opener but was dropped for the remaining two games despite a decent 36-run knock. Furthermore, Samson was not picked for the Men in Blue's three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.
Several fans took to social media following the squad announcement, slamming the team management for dropping Sanju Samson for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Many suggested that Samson should have been in the side instead of KL Rahul, who has struggled for form lately.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Sanju Samson has a tremendous record in ODIs this year. The right-handed batter has amassed 284 runs in 10 outings at a fantastic average of 70 along with a strike rate of 103.
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to action with the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The star batter picked up a thumb injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh and was ruled out of the ensuing two-match Test series.
While he will miss the T20I series, he has been added to the squad for the ODIs. Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain for the three T20I fixtures against Sri Lanka.
Sanju Samson could only make it to the T20I squad and has been dropped from the ODI team. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the two keeper-batters for the 50-over games.
The T20I series is set to kick off on January 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second and third matches will be played on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot, respectively.
The opening encounter of the ODI series is slated to be played in Guwahati on January 10. The remaining two matches will take place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.
T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.