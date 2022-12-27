"BCCI has personal agenda against Sanju Samson" - Fans tear apart selectors for ignoring the keeper-batter for home ODI series against Sri Lanka

Keeper-batter Sanju Samson was one of the notable absentees from India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

The national selectors announced squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 27. While Samson has been included in the team for the T20Is, he failed to make the cut for the 50-over matches.

Notably, Samson was a part of India's squad for their white-ball series in New Zealand in November. However, he was benched for all three T20I matches.

He finally got a game after being included in the ODI series opener but was dropped for the remaining two games despite a decent 36-run knock. Furthermore, Samson was not picked for the Men in Blue's three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

Several fans took to social media following the squad announcement, slamming the team management for dropping Sanju Samson for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Many suggested that Samson should have been in the side instead of KL Rahul, who has struggled for form lately.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

ARAVIND KRISHNAN K @arvi_14z



What is Sanju doing wrong

Atleast tell us that



#SanjuSamson #dropped #BCCI #INDvSL # Why is Sanju Samson who averages around 70 in odi not even considered and someone like Kl Rahul who is form out gets this much amount of chances!!What is Sanju doing wrongAtleast tell us that Why is Sanju Samson who averages around 70 in odi not even considered and someone like Kl Rahul who is form out gets this much amount of chances!!What is Sanju doing wrongAtleast tell us that😠#SanjuSamson #dropped #BCCI #INDvSL #

SK Pandey @pandey_shakunt

#INDvsSL @bhogleharsha Why Sanju Samson dropped from ODI. This is not acceptable. He did well in past ODI matches then slectors again dropped Samson. @bhogleharsha Why Sanju Samson dropped from ODI. This is not acceptable. He did well in past ODI matches then slectors again dropped Samson. #INDvsSL

falling st7r @i_Falling_Star

#INDvsSL #SanjuSamson @BCCI has personal agenda against Sanju Samson no doubt, dropping him for making runs consistenly this year and pulling team from tough positions for players who peform in 1/10 matches.Extreme Injustice to a talented gem ruining Indian Cricket @BCCI has personal agenda against Sanju Samson no doubt, dropping him for making runs consistenly this year and pulling team from tough positions for players who peform in 1/10 matches.Extreme Injustice to a talented gem ruining Indian Cricket😔😐#INDvsSL #SanjuSamson https://t.co/5IjUnJHF8Y

Swamp @spreemee

Earlier there was T20 world cup

So sanju was in odi squad

Now its odi world cup

So sanju is in T20 squad

Waaah ! 🫡

@BCCI #sanjusamson #INDvsSL #Politics #CricketTwitter What kind of game bcci is playingEarlier there was T20 world cupSo sanju was in odi squadNow its odi world cupSo sanju is in T20 squadWaaah ! 🫡 What kind of game bcci is playing Earlier there was T20 world cup So sanju was in odi squad Now its odi world cup So sanju is in T20 squad Waaah ! 🫡@BCCI #sanjusamson #INDvsSL #Politics #CricketTwitter

Deekshith suresh @Deekshith_bodhi #TeamIndia #INDvsSL

Early this year, Early this year, #sanjusamson was removed from t20 scheme of things & he prepared himself for odi as no 6,now he has been removed from odi & picked in t20.From this its concluded he isn't there in 2023 WC, thn whats the thought behind it, @BCCI Jokers. #TeamIndia #INDvsSL Early this year,#sanjusamson was removed from t20 scheme of things & he prepared himself for odi as no 6,now he has been removed from odi & picked in t20.From this its concluded he isn't there in 2023 WC, thn whats the thought behind it, @BCCI Jokers.

Λ 🇦🇷 @KohliCrews Even after performing so well in ODIs, Sanju Samson dropped from the ODI team. Even after performing so well in ODIs, Sanju Samson dropped from the ODI team. 💔

Sandip @SandipM22092902

What is this logic?

#sanjusamon #INDvSL When #t20iworldcup was on the line they picked sanju samson in odi squad and now when the #ODI wc is on the line they dropped him from odi side despite having better stats and picked him in #T20I side !What is this logic? When #t20iworldcup was on the line they picked sanju samson in odi squad and now when the #ODI wc is on the line they dropped him from odi side despite having better stats and picked him in #T20I side ! What is this logic?#sanjusamon #INDvSL https://t.co/DUiS2rNKVE

Cric18👑 @Criclav_18



He has done nothing wrong in ODI



#sanjusamson #ShikharDhawan #INDvsSL #SLvsIND



Why are they doing again and again with Sanju Samson!!!!!!He has done nothing wrong in ODI Why are they doing again and again with Sanju Samson!!!!!!He has done nothing wrong in ODI😭#sanjusamson #ShikharDhawan #INDvsSL #SLvsIND https://t.co/Ck7tB0yq7s

भूरेलाल प्रजापती @sk00monu Sanju Samson ko fir se rakha hai squad me, drinks serve karne ke liye. so unfair man. Sanju Samson ko fir se rakha hai squad me, drinks serve karne ke liye. so unfair man. 😭

🇮🇳🇮🇳Niren Kumar Sethi🇮🇳🇮🇳 @nirensethi1 @BCCI

Why no chance for Sanju Samson

Aur kitne chance denaa hai rahul ko, na wo t20 main run karta hai na odi Mai aur test main bhi fail.🤦🤦🤦 @mastercardindia Phir se Rahul 🤦🤦Why no chance for Sanju SamsonAur kitne chance denaa hai rahul ko, na wo t20 main run karta hai na odi Mai aur test main bhi fail.🤦🤦🤦 @BCCI @mastercardindia Phir se Rahul 🤦🤦Why no chance for Sanju Samson Aur kitne chance denaa hai rahul ko, na wo t20 main run karta hai na odi Mai aur test main bhi fail.🤦🤦🤦

Kuldeep Kumar Singh @Kuldeep61551562 @RVCJ_FB What is wrong with BCCI, Sanju Samson, why is he being treated like this. @RVCJ_FB What is wrong with BCCI, Sanju Samson, why is he being treated like this.

Ratnakar Yadav @thebeliever84

Sanju Samson se koi dushmani hai kya? @SushantNMehta KL ko kitna chance milega?Sanju Samson se koi dushmani hai kya? @SushantNMehta KL ko kitna chance milega? Sanju Samson se koi dushmani hai kya?

varun sapra @varunsapra @IndianMourinho I would have liked to see Sanju Samson in place of Surya in the ODI squad. Just compare numbers of both. @IndianMourinho I would have liked to see Sanju Samson in place of Surya in the ODI squad. Just compare numbers of both.

𝙰𝚖𝚒𝚝 𝙶𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 @Dr_Amitgpt @BCCI

Sanju Samson should be given a chance , ask KL Rahul to play in Domestic cricket @mastercardindia Why is KL Rahul there in the team ???Sanju Samson should be given a chance , ask KL Rahul to play in Domestic cricket @BCCI @mastercardindia Why is KL Rahul there in the team ???Sanju Samson should be given a chance , ask KL Rahul to play in Domestic cricket

Sanju Samson has a tremendous record in ODIs this year. The right-handed batter has amassed 284 runs in 10 outings at a fantastic average of 70 along with a strike rate of 103.

Sanju Samson not included in India's squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to action with the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The star batter picked up a thumb injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh and was ruled out of the ensuing two-match Test series.

While he will miss the T20I series, he has been added to the squad for the ODIs. Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain for the three T20I fixtures against Sri Lanka.

Sanju Samson could only make it to the T20I squad and has been dropped from the ODI team. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the two keeper-batters for the 50-over games.

The T20I series is set to kick off on January 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second and third matches will be played on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot, respectively.

The opening encounter of the ODI series is slated to be played in Guwahati on January 10. The remaining two matches will take place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

