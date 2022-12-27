Create

"BCCI has personal agenda against Sanju Samson" - Fans tear apart selectors for ignoring the keeper-batter for home ODI series against Sri Lanka

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Dec 27, 2022 11:45 PM IST
Sanju Samson is a part of India
Sanju Samson is a part of India's squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. (Pics: Twitter)

Keeper-batter Sanju Samson was one of the notable absentees from India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

The national selectors announced squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 27. While Samson has been included in the team for the T20Is, he failed to make the cut for the 50-over matches.

Notably, Samson was a part of India's squad for their white-ball series in New Zealand in November. However, he was benched for all three T20I matches.

He finally got a game after being included in the ODI series opener but was dropped for the remaining two games despite a decent 36-run knock. Furthermore, Samson was not picked for the Men in Blue's three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

Several fans took to social media following the squad announcement, slamming the team management for dropping Sanju Samson for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Many suggested that Samson should have been in the side instead of KL Rahul, who has struggled for form lately.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Why is Sanju Samson who averages around 70 in odi not even considered and someone like Kl Rahul who is form out gets this much amount of chances!!What is Sanju doing wrongAtleast tell us that😠#SanjuSamson #dropped #BCCI #INDvSL #
@bhogleharsha Why Sanju Samson dropped from ODI. This is not acceptable. He did well in past ODI matches then slectors again dropped Samson. #INDvsSL
Jindagi achhi khasi chal rahi thi fir #SanjuSamson ka fan ban gaya 🤦#JusticeForSanjuSamson
@BCCI @mastercardindia Injustice again to Sanju samson
@BCCI has personal agenda against Sanju Samson no doubt, dropping him for making runs consistenly this year and pulling team from tough positions for players who peform in 1/10 matches.Extreme Injustice to a talented gem ruining Indian Cricket😔😐#INDvsSL #SanjuSamson https://t.co/5IjUnJHF8Y
What kind of game bcci is playing Earlier there was T20 world cup So sanju was in odi squad Now its odi world cup So sanju is in T20 squad Waaah ! 🫡@BCCI #sanjusamson #INDvsSL #Politics #CricketTwitter
#TeamIndia #INDvsSL Early this year,#sanjusamson was removed from t20 scheme of things & he prepared himself for odi as no 6,now he has been removed from odi & picked in t20.From this its concluded he isn't there in 2023 WC, thn whats the thought behind it, @BCCI Jokers.
Even after performing so well in ODIs, Sanju Samson dropped from the ODI team. 💔
When #t20iworldcup was on the line they picked sanju samson in odi squad and now when the #ODI wc is on the line they dropped him from odi side despite having better stats and picked him in #T20I side ! What is this logic?#sanjusamon #INDvSL https://t.co/DUiS2rNKVE
Why are they doing again and again with Sanju Samson!!!!!!He has done nothing wrong in ODI😭#sanjusamson #ShikharDhawan #INDvsSL #SLvsIND https://t.co/Ck7tB0yq7s
@BCCI @mastercardindia Sanju samson not in ODI team despite performing well... This is India indeed🙃
Sanju Samson ko fir se rakha hai squad me, drinks serve karne ke liye. so unfair man. 😭
@BCCI @mastercardindia Phir se Rahul 🤦🤦Why no chance for Sanju Samson Aur kitne chance denaa hai rahul ko, na wo t20 main run karta hai na odi Mai aur test main bhi fail.🤦🤦🤦
@RVCJ_FB What is wrong with BCCI, Sanju Samson, why is he being treated like this.
@SushantNMehta KL ko kitna chance milega? Sanju Samson se koi dushmani hai kya?
Me after Sanju Samson not selected in ODI series vs Sri Lanka 😢#INDvsSL #sanjusamon https://t.co/paSNjpdd9w
@IndianMourinho I would have liked to see Sanju Samson in place of Surya in the ODI squad. Just compare numbers of both.
@BCCI @mastercardindia Why is KL Rahul there in the team ???Sanju Samson should be given a chance , ask KL Rahul to play in Domestic cricket

Sanju Samson has a tremendous record in ODIs this year. The right-handed batter has amassed 284 runs in 10 outings at a fantastic average of 70 along with a strike rate of 103.

Sanju Samson not included in India's squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to action with the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The star batter picked up a thumb injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh and was ruled out of the ensuing two-match Test series.

While he will miss the T20I series, he has been added to the squad for the ODIs. Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain for the three T20I fixtures against Sri Lanka.

Sanju Samson could only make it to the T20I squad and has been dropped from the ODI team. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the two keeper-batters for the 50-over games.

The T20I series is set to kick off on January 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second and third matches will be played on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot, respectively.

The opening encounter of the ODI series is slated to be played in Guwahati on January 10. The remaining two matches will take place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...