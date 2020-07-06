'Ben Stokes is a bit like Virat Kohli,' says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Ben Stokes will make an "excellent captain" and has characteristics similar to that of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Ben Stokes is set to be England's stand-in captain in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root, in the highly anticipated first Test vs West Indies starting on the 8th of July.

Nasser Hussain, who was speaking on a show hosted by Star Sports titled 'Cricket Connected' revealed his expectations around England's newly appointed stand-in captain.

"Generally, what Ben (Stokes) does is a bit like Virat (Kohli). Everything he does, he does it at 100 miles an hour. So, I think he will be an excellent captain, although he’s only a stand-in captain, " Nasser Hussain said

Nasser Hussain, who has played 96 Tests and 88 ODI's for England, believes that Stokes was the ideal choice in the absence of Joe Root, who is on leave expecting the birth of his second child. Nasser Hussain mentioned that, Ben Stokes is very loyal to Joe Root and that he wouldn't carry any kind of grandeur thinking this was his job for life.

Nasser Hussain worried about Ben Stokes' workload

Nasser Hussain also expressed concerns about Ben Stokes' workload if he is made the full-time captain.

"He could make for an exceptional captain, but I am worried a little bit about his workload in the future if he does it full time," Nasser added

Nasser feels that there is too much on Ben Stokes's shoulders, as he plays as an all-rounder in all three formats of the game and also participates in the IPL but made sure to convey that no one should ever write Ben Stokes off.

Ben Stokes will become England's 81st captain in the longest format of the game when he takes charge of the England side in the first match of England's three-match Test series which starts on the 8th of July at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.