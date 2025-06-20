Ben Stokes castles Yashasvi Jaiswal for 101 with a peach on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch] 

England skipper Ben Stokes stepped up to dismiss the centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal right after the Tea Break on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday, June 20. The opening batter was castled after being outdone by the all-rounder's around-the-wicket angle in the 53rd over of the innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly struggling with cramps in his forearm towards the end of the second session, but managed to reach the three-figure mark. With conditions largely favoring the batters, the expectation was for the opener to convert the score into something even bigger, like he usually does.

The left-handed batter scored a single off Shoaib Bashir in the first over after the Tea Break, and was up against Ben Stokes, who started the final session from the other end.

Jaiswal fended off the first two deliveries, but was dismissed off the next. Stokes got the ball to nip away just a touch, and the batter was all squared up while trying to drive down the ground. The ball managed to beat the outside edge and hit the top of the off stump.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

He departed after scoring 101 runs off 159 deliveries. His innings included 16 fours and the sole six of the innings so far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fifth Indian batter to score a hundred in maiden Test innings in England

The young batter has already made a reputation after scoring a hundred in his maiden innings in the West Indies and Australia. He added England to the list as well with his sublime knock, becoming the first batter since Murali Vijay in 2014 to score a hundred in his first-ever outing on English soil. The likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sandeep Patil and Vijay Manjrekar make up the rest of the exclusive list.

At the time of writing, Team India are recovering after the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket early in the session. They are placed at 231-3 after 56 overs, with Shubman Gill joined by vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

