"Ben Stokes' expression was as though Jasprit Bumrah had cheated" - Aakash Chopra lauds Bumrah's spell on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a penetrative spell on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England.

Bumrah registered figures of 6/45 in 15.5 overs as India bowled England out for 253 in their first innings in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 3. Rohit Sharma and company got a 143-run first-innings lead and ended the day at 28 for no loss in their second essay.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that Ben Stokes was virtually shell-shocked after being dismissed by Bumrah. He elaborated (0:01):

"Jasprit Bumrah did an amazing job. Ben Stokes' expression was as though Jasprit Bumrah had cheated when he got out. It was as though he didn't see the ball after it pitched and it went straight and hit his stumps - 'I don't want to keep this bat, keep it with you'. That was something incredible."

The former India opener praised the right-arm seamer for running through the England batting lineup on an unhelpful surface.

"We are seeing one of the finest bowlers in history at his peak performance. All Supermans don't wear capes. Our Bumrah is Superman. He picked up six wickets on the second day of a Test match on a flat pitch. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler," Chopra said.

Bumrah is the quickest Indian seamer to 150 Test wickets. He also has the second-best average among all bowlers who have picked up 150 or more wickets in Test history.

"You can keep Ollie Pope's wicket in digital collectibles" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of England batter

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope with an immaculate yorker. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra termed Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Ollie Pope as one for the ages. He explained:

"The way he is bowling, you can keep Ollie Pope's wicket in digital collectibles. He has dismissed him five times but the way he got him out this time, it was a laser-guided missile. It came in, pitched in the blockhole and the stumps were rocked."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Joe Root might have felt helpless in front of Bumrah. He stated:

"Before that, he dismissed Joe Root. He has got him out eight times. It seemed like Joe Root knew what this bowler was going to do with him and still he got out. So you feel helpless and Joe Root is feeling like that at the moment."

Chopra concluded by noting that Bumrah has picked up 12 of England's 30 wickets in the series thus far. He claimed that the Indian vice-captain is in a league of his own and is the best bowler in the world across formats.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Was Jasprit Bumrah underutilized in the first Test against England? Yes No 0 votes