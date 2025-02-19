Ben Stokes brutally slams experts and fans after golf controversy during IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes hit back at experts and fans following the golf controversy during the recently concluded ODI series between India and England. Former England captain Nasser Hussain also came out in support of the England cricketers.

Hussain, speaking on Sky Sports, backed the English players, stressing that there was more to life than just cricket. He noted that the players just needed to get the balance right.

"They realise there is more to life than just cricket. But just because they like a bit of golf or time away from their hotel room to enjoy the county they are in, don't make that out to be lazy. When they are at work, from what I have seen, they work hard. You have to get the balance right as you are there to win. It's as simple as that," he said (via englandsbarmyarmy/Instagram).

Ben Stokes thanked the former England skipper for his backing via an Instagram story. The all-rounder wondered how all of their hard work goes unnoticed, writing:

"The fact how hard we work as professional athletes gets questioned is beyond me sometimes.. Thanks from all pro athletes Nass."

For context, the England team did not conduct a practice session after their loss in the opening ODI in Nagpur. Instead, they stayed back at their hotel and reportedly held a golf session, which attracted criticism from some quarters. Their 3-0 series whitewash further intensified the criticism, with Kevin Pietersen going on a rant.

Ben Stokes was ruled out of the Champions Trophy and the white-ball India tour

Ben Stokes, among the top all-rounders in the world, sustained a left hamstring injury during the third Test between England and New Zealand in December 2024. Following that, Stokes was ruled out of the white-ball tour to India, which comprised five T20Is and three ODIs.

The tour served as a preparatory base before the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the marquee ICC event in a big blow for England.

With a five-match Test series against India upcoming and the 2025/26 Ashes tour of Australia, England's management decided not to risk Stokes, who is now recovering from his hamstring injury.

