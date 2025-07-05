Ben Stokes lashes out at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal takes review after timer ends during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes confronted the on-field umpire on Day 3 of the second Test against India after Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to go for a review after the timer expired at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The opening batter was trapped LBW by Josh Tongue in the final session, and opted to challenge the decision after consulting his batting partner, KL Rahul.

During the eighth over of India's second innings, Jaiswal was tangled up while trying to play the drive against a full delivery from around the wicket. The left-handed batter could not make contact with the bat, and was struck on the pads.

The umpire responded to England's appeal, adjudging the batter out. The 15-second timer began in the background as Jaiswal made his case to KL Rahul regarding the review. By the time their discussion ended, and the review was taken, the countdown had already ended. Despite that, the umpires allowed the review to be taken, leading to an enraged Ben Stokes questioning the decision.

The England skipper questioned the umpire's decision for the review to be approved. He stormed in from his fielding position, confronting the match official as well as the Indian batting pair. KL Rahul attempted to mediate the talks, as the umpire also defended his decision, trying to explain the scenario to the all-rounder.

In the end, Jaiswal's late call did not harm England's cause as DRS showed three reds, confirming the dismissal and a loss of a review for India in the innings. Have a look at the incident right here:

A similar incident had unfolded during 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well after Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma seemingly took a review after the timer had expired by some margin in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). On that occasion, the decision had significant impact as the on-field call was reversed due to the ball pitching outside the leg stump.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quick-fire 28 in the second innings of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Despite a mixed outing with the ball on Day 3, India still ended with a mammoth lead after getting through the wickets quickly upon ending the stunning partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith.

Jaiswal showed some serious intent against the new ball in the second innings, striking six fours in quick succession to race to 28 runs, before being dismissed. India were placed at 64-1 at Stumps on Day 3, while their lead currently reads 244 runs.

