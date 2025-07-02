Ben Stokes has the last laugh as Yashasvi Jaiswal gets caught behind on 87 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a well-deserved century on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. The southpaw departed for 87 runs off 107 balls with the help of 13 boundaries, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith as skipper Ben Stokes dismissed him again for the second time in the five-match Test series. With the scalp, he also had the last laugh after the duo exchanged a few words on multiple occasions on the opening day.
The dismissal came in the 46th over of India’s first innings. Stokes bowled a short delivery wide outside off, and Jaiswal got a bottom edge before Smith completed a regulation catch behind the wicket. Following the wicket, Stokes and his teammates looked over the moon.
Watch the video below:
Ben Stokes previously knocked over Yashasvi Jaiswal for 101 to end his marathon knock during the first innings of the series opener in Leeds.
Yashasvi Jaiswal delivers again against England in the five-match Test series
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form against England with his 11th fifty in Tests. The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since his debut against the West Indies in 2023. Notably, the left-hander emerged as India’s highest run-getter during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He amassed 391 runs in 10 innings at an average of 43.44 with a top score of 161 in Perth.
At the time of writing, the tourists were 166/3 after 48 overs in their first innings, with skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Earlier in the first session on Day 1, Karun Nair departed for 31 (50), while KL Rahul perished cheaply for just two runs.
India will be keen to bounce back against England after losing the first Test by five wickets to go 1-0 behind in the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be hoping to register a hat-trick of wins against India on home soil in Tests, having successfully chased down 378 and 371 at Edgbaston (2022) and Headingley (2025), respectively.
