Yashasvi Jaiswal gives it back to Ben Stokes as they exchange words on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India’s stylish opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gave it back to England captain Ben Stokes as they exchanged a few words on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 2. The incident unfolded during the first session when Stokes seemingly deliberately stood in front of Jaiswal, who was running between the wickets to steal a single. The southpaw looked pissed at Stokes and retorted with some sharp words. He said (via Star Sports):

“You don’t wanna hear from me, c’mon.”

The incident took place in the 17th over of India’s first innings. Stokes bowled a 137 kmph length ball and Jaiswal tapped it towards the leg-side before asking his batting partner Karun Nair to respond before they sneaked a quick single.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Yashasvi Jaiswal stands tall yet again in the 2nd Test against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his consistent run after England invited India to bat first again in the second Test at Edgbaston. The left-hander kept scoring as the tourists lost two wickets in the first session on Day 1.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 116/2 after 30.4 overs in their first innings, with Jaiswal (73 off 80) and skipper Shubman Gill (8 off 29) at the crease. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse removed KL Rahul and Karun Nair for 2 (26) and 31 (50), respectively.

Jaiswal was equally brilliant in the first Test, scoring 101 in the first innings on his maiden Test in England. Stokes dismissed him, bowled out after his masterclass in Leeds. The youngster then perished for just four runs in the second essay, falling prey to Brydon Carse, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

The 23-year-old has amassed 1,903 runs in 38 innings at an average of 52.86, including two double centuries against England, barring the ongoing match. The Mumbai batter emerged as the highest run-getter for India during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, scoring 391 in 10 innings at an average of 43.44 with a best score of 161. He will look to continue his solid form in the ongoing five-match Test series on English soil.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.

