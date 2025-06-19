Ben Stokes opens up about the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England captain Ben Stokes downplayed the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Test series against India. The 34-year-old felt that whoever took their place in the Indian playing XI would pose a challenge for the hosts in the five-Test series that starts on Friday, June 20.

Stokes added that these were exciting times for Indian cricket, with Shubman Gill taking over as the new Test captain.

“A lot said about no Rohit, no Virat, no Ashwin. That doesn’t mean whoever will replace them will be easier to bowl or bat against. Three massive names, done wonderful things for the country. Exciting time for Indian cricket with new leadership role for Shubman Gill,” Stokes said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday (via Times of India).

Ashwin announced his retirement from Test cricket in December 2024, while Sharma and Kohli retired in May 2025, leaving India with a need to rebuild their Test side with the injection of fresh blood.

Ben Stokes aims for victories in pursuit of 2027 WTC final

Ben Stokes took over as England's Test captain in the summer of 2022, and ever since then, his side have played an attacking style of cricket. However, they finished in fifth place on the 2023-2025 WTC points table, with 11 wins and 10 losses in 22 matches.

The all-rounder said that the focus of the current England side was to win matches, which would put them in contention to reach the final in 2027.

“To get to WTC final, we need to win matches. That’s what we need to focus on… the series ahead of us. If we win matches, we will reach final. And if we get there, we will look to win that too," he said.

England named their playing XI for the first Test against India on Wednesday, with Jacob Bethell missing out and Ollie Pope slated to bat at number three.

