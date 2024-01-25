Former England captain Michael Atherton defended Ben Stokes' use of Tom Hartley for most of the overs on Day 1 of the opening Test against India on Thursday in Hyderabad despite going for plenty of runs.

Atherton also felt that Hartley didn't bowl all too badly and instead credited Yashasvi Jaiswal for taking the attack to the debutant. Left-arm spinner Hartley had a day to forget, as Jaiswal greeted him with two sixes in his first over in Test cricket.

Despite some inconsistent lengths and offering the Indian batters some freebies, the 24-year-old was persisted with by Stokes as he went for 63 runs in nine wicketless overs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton reflected that it's Stokes' style to back his players no matter what and felt that Hartley did not have nerves on debut.

"It's very much the Ben Stokes way. He backs his players to the absolute hilt. So, it was absolutely no surprise. Hartley didn't bowl that badly. This wasn't a case of a young spinner getting first-day nerves or struggling on debut.

"He actually bowled okay. It was just Jaiswal really took the attack to him. So, there was a point when Root might have bowled to the left-hander, just the variety of turning it the other way."

While the former player backed Stokes' decision to go with the left-arm spinner, he thinks bowling Joe Root to the left-hander could have been more rewarding.

"So, perfectly fine for Stokes to show faith with Hartley, but at some point, I'm sure he wants to see the off-spinner have a crack at the left-hander.

"Joe Root is the last England spinner to take 5 wickets in India. I think he took 5 for 8, ridiculous figures in Ahmedabad about 3 years ago."

While Hartley and Rehan Ahmed kept going for runs, Jack Leach bowled with discipline. Leach, who has already played 35 Tests, got the better of Rohit Sharma for 24.

"They haven't got that many runs to play with" - Michael Atherton on England

Michael Atherton

Atherton highlighted that early wickets are the only way England can fight their way back into the game.

"Early wickets tomorrow morning. That goes without saying. Early wickets will get them back into the game. They haven't got that many runs to play with.

"140 odd or 130 thereabouts. So, what they can't afford is for India to have 2 good sessions tomorrow, get ahead of the game with still a lot of batting to come."

The 115-Test veteran added that England cannot afford to conceded a massive lead, as Indian spinners could run riot in the second innings.

"Then it becomes quite difficult for England, given you expect the pitch to spin later in the game. And obviously, the quality of Indian spinners, which is of a higher grade than England.

"So, they have to stay in the game in the first innings and be competitive. Even if they concede a lead, it can't be too big a lead. So, it's an important first session tomorrow."

Stokes emerged as the top-scorer for the tourists with 70 in their total of 246.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App