"Best ball bowled by a spinner in this World Cup" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Kuldeep Yadav's delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler in IND vs ENG tie

Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Team India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's ball to dismiss England's Jos Buttler during the 2023 World Cup match was the best delivery by a spinner in the tournament.

Buttler scored 10 runs before getting out in the 15th over of the run chase. He was bamboozled by a peach of a delivery from Kuldeep. The crafty spinner bowled it flatter outside the off stump. He got a massive 7.2-degree turn on the ball, and Buttler was cleaned up.

Speaking about the dismissal, Pujara told ESPNcricinfo:

"It is the best ball bowled by a spinner in this World Cup. I know it was slightly on the fuller length, and Buttler should have played that on the front foot, but it was the length which was in between, where it is hard to judge as a batter. He is varying his pace, and he is much more confident as a bowler now."

During the same discussion, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody pointed out how Kuldeep Yadav has proved to be very effective for India, especially during the middle overs.

"It's an absolute joy to watch him bowl because we know he's had some difficult times in the past with regards to losing his form and falling out of favour," Moody said. "For him to come back the way he has and take key wickets like Jos Buttler and others through the tournament is a real credit to him and it is a real boost for India because he provides that critical wicket-taking capability in the middle phase."

Kuldeep picked up two wickets against England. India clinched a brilliant 100-run win by successfully defending a 230-run target in the World Cup fixture.

"A very uncharacteristic approach" - Tom Moody on Ben Stokes' dismissal in 2023 World Cup match vs India

England's talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes endured a torrid time at the crease against India. The southpaw struggled to counter Mohammed Shami's accurate line and length.

His scratchy knock came to an end after he was bowled by Shami in the eighth over, bagging a 10-ball duck. He perished while trying to make room and play a lofted shot.

Tom Moody stated that while Stokes has been England's best bet in pressure situations, he had a brain fade moment this time around. He remarked:

"Ben Stokes is one of the game's greatest players under pressure, and he has pulled off some remarkable things with bat and ball in all formats. So, it was a very uncharacteristic approach from Ben Stokes. I think even he found himself completely lost at sea at that moment and just had a brain fade."

The defending champions England slumped to their fifth loss of the 2023 World Cup and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.