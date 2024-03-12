"Best shape I've ever been in" - James Anderson keen to play in summer after taking 700 Test wickets

Veteran England seamer James Anderson remains confident of being in the 'best shape' ahead of the Test summer. The 41-year-old admitted to not knowing whether he has a fixed spot and feels the need to earn his spot.

At 41, the 187-Test veteran is still a vital cog in England's attack, regardless of the conditions. The right-arm seamer makes the new ball talk for wickets, offers control, and is also a good exponent of reverse swing.

Speaking to The Tailenders' podcast, Anderson said he is satisfied with where his game is currently and is still looking to improve:

"I'm really excited for the summer. I want to make sure I'm playing well and earn my place in the team. I'm not getting any worse. I'm definitely in the best shape I've ever been in. I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets. My place in the team is not a given so I've got to work hard to prove I'm worth a place in the summer."

Despite things not going their way in India, the Lancashire seamer stated that England were a tight-knit group:

"I've been on tours to India before where little cracks start appearing in the team and that's not happened this time. We've stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team."

England won the 1st Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs by turning the tables on a 190-run deficit. However, they plummeted to four consecutive losses, including an innings defeat in Dharamsala.

"Nice to do it at a picturesque ground" - James Anderson on his 700th wicket

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on the record-breaking 700th scalp by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav, Anderson said that his father was very excited by his achievement, adding:

"It was a nice moment and nice to do it at a picturesque ground. My dad was here so I had a drink with my dad, which was nice. He was more excited than I was. Maybe I would've felt more excited if we'd have won the Test or the series."

England will face Sri Lanka and West Indies over their Test summer.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App