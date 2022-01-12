Bharat Army takes dig at Barmy Army for Virat Kohli jibe

The Barmy Army is a group of English cricket supporters. The group has taken potshots at Virat Kohli in the past and did so again after the India Test skipper missed a century in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

After sitting out of the second Test due to injury, Kohli played a masterclass on a challenging surface in the series decider. The 33-year old scored 79 off 201 balls before the visitors were bowled out for 223.

Although he missed a well-deserved century, Kohli's innings was lauded by the cricket fraternity. However, the Barmy Army poked fun at the India skipper for his extended century drought.

The Bharat Army, a group of Indian cricket supporters, took a dig at the Barmy Army on Twitter by highlighting their team's poor performance in the longest format. England had a poor 2021 in Test cricket and have already lost the Ashes Down Under.

The caption of the tweet read: No Context.

Here's the tweet:

Kohli's fans and ardent supporters of Team India fired up the comments section by highlighting England's woeful performance in the Ashes and their captain Joe Root's failure to score a century Down Under.

Here are some of the responses:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra @TheBarmyArmy The wait indeed continues... just like maiden Test century of Joe Root in Australia. @TheBarmyArmy The wait indeed continues... just like maiden Test century of Joe Root in Australia. 😉

Gaurav🕊️ @Kohli4ever

Joe root - 0

Yashir shah - 1 @TheBarmyArmy Hundred in AustraliaJoe root - 0Yashir shah - 1 @TheBarmyArmy Hundred in AustraliaJoe root - 0Yashir shah - 1

Subham @subhsays @TheBarmyArmy Still has more centuries than Joe root ,Buttler , Ben stokes combined @TheBarmyArmy Still has more centuries than Joe root ,Buttler , Ben stokes combined

England were hammered by Australia in the first three Tests before the visitors drew the fourth in Sydney in an exciting finish. The fifth and final Test starts in Hobart on January 14.

The three-Test series between India and South Africa is level at 1-1. The visitors won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs and the hosts clinched the second Test in Johannesburg by seven wickets.

Also Read Article Continues below

India are looking to clinch their maiden Test series victory on South African soil.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan