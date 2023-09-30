“@BLACKCAPS played yesterday bro” - Mitchell McClenaghan comes up with an amusing response after Kevin Pietersen hints about World Cup 2023 finalists

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan came up with a cheeky response after former England batter Kevin Pietersen indirectly hinted that India and England might play the World Cup 2023 final.

The 2023 World Cup will get underway with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand. Before the actual event gets underway, teams are featuring in some practice games.

Hosts India are taking on England in their first warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30. The start of the game has been delayed due to rain. However, ahead of the match, Pietersen took to his X account and shared an interesting post, which read:

“Is the World Cup Final being played in a warm up game today? #IndvsEng 🏏”

Reacting to the post, McClenaghan commented:

“@BLACKCAPS played yesterday bro.”

Expand Tweet

New Zealand took on Pakistan in their first ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29. The Kiwis went on to win the high-scoring encounter.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat in the practice match. They came up with an impressive batting performance to post 345/5 in the 50 overs. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 103 off 94 balls, while skipper Babar Azam contributed 80 off 84 deliveries. Saud Shakeel came in and played a blinder, hammering 75 off 33 balls.

New Zealand crush Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

New Zealand, however, were brilliant in their reply. They raced past Pakistan’s total in 43.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Rachin Ravindra opened the innings and smashed 97 off 72 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six.

Kane Williamson (54 off 50) and Daryl Mitchell (59 off 57) kept the Kiwis on track in the chase before Mark Chapman (65* off 41) put the finishing touches, hammering six fours and three sixes.

Expand Tweet

New Zealand’s second warm-up match will be against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2. As for Pakistan, they will take on Australia in Hyderabad on October 3.