"Both wicketkeepers are in play for selection" - Rohit Sharma gives update on Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik conundrum ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has said that both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have a shot at being selected for their T20 World Cup semifinal against England. The two teams will meet at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

The Men in Blue backed Karthik for the first few games, but he could only score 14 runs in the 22 balls that he faced. In their previous match against Zimbabwe, Team India brought Rishabh Pant into the side in place of Karthik. However, the southpaw failed to impress and was dismissed for just three off five balls.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the semifinal against England, Rohit Sharma explained why Pant played against Zimbabwe. He also provided an update on whether the young left-hander will continue as India's wicketkeeper on Thursday.

Rohit said:

“Rishabh didn’t get to play all games including a few practice games. He was the only guy missing in that list. It will be unfair if you bring the guy in and made him play straight away.”

He added:

“We have told all the guys about this to be ready whenever required. We wanted to give left-hander an opportunity against Zimbabwe. What is going to happen tomorrow, [we] won’t be able to tell you now, but both wicketkeepers are in play for selection.”

Not really worried about Axar Patel: Rohit Sharma

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel's form in the T20 World Cup so far has also been a bit of a worry for Indian fans. He bowled just nine overs in the Super 12s stage and had an economy rate of 9.10 with just three wickets to his name.

However, Rohit Sharma stated that the team has no concerns whatsoever with Axar and backed the all-rounder. He said:

“I’m not really worried about him (Axar). He hasn’t bowled full quota. We have full seamers who have bowled full quota which means spinners can’t bowl full quota.

“We didn’t get Axar to play in the powerplay which is his quality. [In the] Series before coming here, he did well. I thought kind of space he is in. And he is in a good space.”

Against an England team with several explosive right-handed batters, Axar could play a key role if India are to get the win in Adelaide.

