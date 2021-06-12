Playing Edgbaston Test will put me in good stead for WTC Final: Trent Boult

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult recently revealed that he hopes his participation in the second Test against England will put him in a good stead for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

This comes after Boult was granted a period of rest to stay fresh for the all-important WTC Final clash in Southampton starting June 18. However, he is now in line to feature in the playing XI of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston after being allowed to come out of quarantine sooner than anticipated.

"Initially, I wasn't expecting to play this game but everything fell in line. I gave myself the chance to get out there, and I think I'll definitely be better off for that head out [WTC Final]," Boult said after Day 2 as quoted by ESPNCricInfo.

Boult feels playing in a proper match will help him prepare better than simply practicing in the nets.

"It's one thing loading and getting through numbers in the nets but to simulate that kind of game fitness and having to come back three, four or five times in a day -There's no other way to do that. So I'm hoping it puts me in good stead," he further added

"Toes are a bit sore, but I'm excited for what lies ahead" : Trent Boult

Trent Boult celebrates one of his 4 wickets in first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test

Boult also mentioned that his toes were sore after running in to bowl close to 30 overs in the ongoing Test, but he was extremely eager to grab the opportunities that lie ahead for him.

"The toes are a bit sore, but that's what happens when you ram into the shoes for 30 overs. I'm excited about what lies ahead next week in Southampton but equally excited with the opportunity here over the next couple of days," Trend Boult said.

Straight out of quarantine, straight into the wickets for Trent Boult 💪https://t.co/qQc1V6pQCg | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/E39BCucWWH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 11, 2021

Speaking of the upcoming WTC Final, Kane Williamson will be spoilt for choice with all his bowlers being in sublime form. Tim Southee picked 6 wickets for just 43 runs at the Lord's Test, while Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson grabbed 3 wickets each in the game. Matt Henry struck 3 important wickets in the Edgbaston Test, while the ever-dependable Trend Boult picked up 4 wickets in the 1st innings.

After the conclusion of the Edgbaston Test, the New Zealand squad will travel to Southampton to face India in the all-important World Test Championship Final clash starting June 18, 2021.

