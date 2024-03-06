"Bowlers don't get the same kind of adulation that batters do" - Anil Kumble pays tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of 100th Test

Former Indian coach and spinner Anil Kumble has paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of his monumental 100th Test by stating bowlers do not enjoy the same hero-worship as batters in the country.

Ashwin, 37, became the second Indian bowler after Kumble to achieve the 500-wicket mark in Tests during the third game of the ongoing England series in Rajkot. He will become only the 14th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests in the final match of the series in Dharamsala.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kumble felt people would fully realize Ashwin's qualities and impact only when he walked away from the game.

"With some players, people miss what they brought to the table after they have retired, right? Some players are like that. Maybe people will realise the quality of Ash…. I know people are talking about him and what he has achieved already but especially in a country like India, bowlers don't get the same kind of adulation that batters do. That's the nature of how we look at cricket in our country," said Kumble.

Kumble also hailed Ashwin's hunger and passion for the game, calling him a leader within the group.

"We will probably realise his quality when retires and moves on. But in my book, Ash is in the top tier of players who have played for the country. I love his passion and hunger for the game. Apart from his bowling, he adds a lot more value both with his batting and his inputs on the field. Although he has not ever been given the position of a captain officially, he has always been a leader within the group and that’s something he can be proud of," added Kumble.

Ashwin boasts a sensational Test record with the ball, picking up 507 wickets in 99 games at an average of 23.91, including 35 five-wicket hauls.

The ace spinner has also made his presence felt with the willow, scoring 3,309 runs at an average of over 26 with five centuries.

"No one is sure why he doesn't get picked when India travel outside of the subcontinent" - Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble further expressed his surprise at why Ravichandran Ashwin is constantly left out of the Test side when India play outside the subcontinent.

Despite fielding five bowlers, Team India tend to operate with four seamers and a lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations over the past few years.

Ashwin has struggled outside the subcontinent, evidenced by his bowling average of over 40 in Australia and South Africa.

"No one is sure why he doesn't get picked when India travel outside of the subcontinent. That's a bit strange, something I always have been perplexed by. It did happen to me too, but his is very different. We tend to look at a fourth fast bowler (now) than somebody who is a match-winner, which is really strange. In my case at least, we were always playing four bowlers. But when you are playing five bowlers, then to not play your two best spinners is a bit, I don’t know, strange," said Kumble.

Nevertheless, Kumble welcomed Ashwin into the 500-wicket club and felt the off-spinner has what it takes to surpass his overall tally of 619 Test scalps.

"It’s nice that someone else has been able to get to that. Ash is still going strong, obviously he has all the ability to surpass (Kumble’s Indian record of 619 Test wickets). His ability to do exceptionally well as a match-winner, the consistency he has shown all these years, that’s a great hallmark. It’s not easy to do that. Especially in India, once you have raised the bar, to keep performing at that level isn’t easy," concluded Kumble.

While Kumble is fourth all-time in Test wickets, Ashwin sits in ninth position and third among active cricketers behind James Anderson and Nathan Lyon.

In the ongoing England series, the Tamil Nadu spinner has picked up 17 wickets in four games at an average of 30.41.

