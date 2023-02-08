"Bowling beautifully in the nets over here" - Pat Cummins hints at Todd Murphy's inclusion for the first Test against India

Australian captain Pat Cummins has strongly hinted at Todd Murphy's inclusion in their line-up for the first Test against India, starting in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Cummins stated that the youngster has been progressing well in the nets.

Murphy, one of the four spinners in Australia's 18-man squad, is yet to play a Test. The selectors picked him despite him playing only seven first-class games, snapping 29 scalps at 25.20. He is now in line to partner Nathan Lyon in Nagpur.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Pat Cummins stated:

"I think he'd be as prepared as he could be. He's been bowling beautifully in the nets over here. He's started really well for Victoria in first-class cricket.

"If he got the nod, he's got Nathan Lyon down the other end that he can work with; he's ready. Everyone in the squad here has had really good preparation. Whoever we pick is 100% ready to go."

While the visitors are likely to go ahead with two specialist spinners, Scott Boland and Cummins will form the seam-bowling department. Boland, who made his debut in the Ashes 2021-22, has thus far played all his Tests at home.

"These conditions, they really spin" - Pat Cummins

Looking at the pitch in Nagpur, Pat Cummins stated that Australia have the goods to succeed in this conditions, highlighting Nathan Lyon's effectiveness. He added:

"It's a factor. These conditions, they really spin, so just really good bowling is what you're after, being consistent time and time again. I don't think you need to go searching for anything more; the conditions will come to you.

"You've seen Nath be really, really effective over here with a lot of bat-pad, leg-slip catches for the right-handers. So ideally, you've got variety in any attack, but I don't think it has to be the case just for that sake."

The visitors could also bring in Peter Handscomb in place of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been ruled out of the Nagpur Test due to a finger injury. Handscomb has been in top-notch form in the Sheffield Shield of late and notably played a gritty knock of 72 not out in Ranchi six years ago.

Australia last held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2015, with India winning the last three Test series since the 2016-17 leg. Pat Cummins and Co. have a huge task on their hands to reclaim the trophy this year.

