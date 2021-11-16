T20 World Cup 2021: "Finally found an Indian that could fit in my team" - Brad Hogg names one player from India in his Team Of The Tournament 

Former Australian wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has named his team of the tournament following the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2021. The competition in the UAE saw the Australian men's team lift the trophy for the first time ever after overcoming their neighbors New Zealand in the final.

Players from Team India have hardly featured in the list of top players in the tournament following their early exit. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were among the runs, they were far behind the other openers in terms of consistency. Brad Hogg managed to include one Indian in his team, and it was in the form of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Finally found an Indian that could fit in my team. Jasprit Bumrah, obviously a very good new-ball bowler, can bowl in the middle overs with spin at the other end, it is sometimes a nice combination to have in those middle overs. He is also one of the best death bowlers going around in World Cricket at the moment."

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the few positives to emerge for India in an otherwise disappointing tournament. The Indian bowling unit had their task cut out for them, since they had to defend below par totals against top sides like New Zealand and Pakistan. Bumrah took 7 wickets with an economy of 5.08 in the Super 12s stage of the tournament.

Babar Azam leads Brad Hogg's Team Of The Tournament

Hogg named Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as his team's opening batsman and captain. He lauded the player for setting a platform for Pakistan across all their matches and leading his side perfectly. Hogg said:

"Babar Azam will captain the team and open the batting as well. He has done a fantastic job by being able to control the innings. He also led his troops perfectly."

He also selected five Australians in his team, including player of the tournament David Warner, and Matthew Wade as the wicket-keeper of the team.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short. #NZvsAUS Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short. #NZvsAUS #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal

Brad Hogg's Team Of The Tournament: Babar Azam (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Wade (WK), Asif Ali, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

