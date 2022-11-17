Brad Hogg picks his best XI from T20 World Cup 2022; includes 3 Indian players

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg recently formed his best playing XI from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. Hogg selected four players from the champions' England team. Further, he included three Indians, two Pakistanis and a player each from New Zealand and South Africa.

In a recent Instagram reel, Hogg started off by picking the two England openers - Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. Both players played a big role in England's T20 World Cup 2022 triumph. The cricket fans are unlikely to forget their unbeaten partnership of 170 runs in the semifinal against India. The former spinner also named Buttler as the captain of his team.

Next, the former Australian spinner picked India's middle-order batters, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Hogg felt that Kohli could bat throughout the innings, while Yadav could boost the run rate with his high strike rate.

Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes and Shadab Khan were the three all-rounders in Hogg's playing XI. He opined that Stokes can shoulder the innings if there is a top-order collapse. Explaining why he picked Pandya, the 51-year-old mentioned that the Indian all-rounder has a fantastic strike rate in the last five overs. Plus, he can bowl four overs of right-arm pace.

Brad Hogg also selected New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to have variety in his spin attack. The retired cricketer picked three left-arm pacers to complete his XI.

He went with the Man of the Tournament winner Sam Curran and two of the most successful fast bowlers from the competition, Shaheen Afridi and Anrich Nortje.

Brad Hogg's best XI from T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Shaheen Afridi and Anrich Nortje.

