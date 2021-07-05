Brad Hogg suggests revival of tri-series and quadrangular events amid COVID-19 restrictions

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has opined that playing tri-series and quadrangular events instead of bilateral series could be a better option under the current circumstances.

With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic yet to abate, cricket teams have to continuously stay in bio-bubbles and undergo quarantine regularly.

According to Hogg, organising tournaments featuring three or more teams would reduce travel, and more matches can also be held. Responding to a query by a fan about why triangular and quadrangular series’ are not played these days, Hogg responded:

“With quarantine dilemmas of today and extra time added to tours, the ICC and boards could get together and organise tri and quad series instead of bi series to get more games in a tighter confined period, creating less travel and stress for stakeholders.”

Tri-series events were held on a regular basis in the 80s and 90s. However, the advent of T20 cricket gradually led to the demise of tri-nation events. The Australian tri-series was a regular feature of the Aussie one-day calendar till 2007–08.

A tri-nation tournament featuring Australia, England and India was held in 2015 ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

India have a point to prove in England: Brag Hogg

Responding to another query from a fan about who are the favourites to win the Test series between India and England, Hogg said that India have a point to prove following their WTC final debacle. He also pointed out that England’s wobbly batting could give India a decent chance of causing an upset. Hogg tweeted:

“India have a point to prove. England batting still not stable also gives them a big opportunity to upset the home team. #INDvENG”

Earlier, Hogg made an interesting observation when he claimed that Prithvi Shaw could be a good replacement for the struggling Cheteshwar Pujara, in case the Indian team has plans of dropping their current No.3 batter.

Asked by a Twitter user whether KL Rahul should replace Pujara in the Indian Test team, Hogg replied:

“If anyone was going to replace Pujara, it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than opening. Has a lot of talent and long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice. #EngvIND.”

India are currently on a three-week break in the UK, following the conclusion of the WTC final. The five-match Test series between India and England will begin in Nottingham from August 4.

