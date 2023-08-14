[Watch] When Don Bradman got out for a duck in his final Test match and ended with a career average of 99.94

Monday, August 14, marks the 75th anniversary of the final batting innings of legendary cricketer Don Bradman in international cricket. The iconic Australian batter got out for a 2-ball duck on this day in 1948 to end his storied Test career with an astonishing average of 99.94.

It was the fifth Test of the Ashes series against England at the Kennington Oval in London. Bradman was the captain of the Australian side in his farewell match. The visitors were leading the series by 3-0 going into the final match of the series.

England batted first in the contest and got skittled out meekly for 52 runs after playing 42.1 overs. Ray Lindwall picked up a six-wicket haul and spearheaded the Australian bowling attack.

Australia then got off to a good start, with openers stitching a 117-run stand. Don Bradman came in at the fall of the first wicket, Sid Barnes (61). Bradman only spent a minute at the crease in his final innings as England leg-spinner Eric Hollies cleaned him up for a 2-ball duck.

It turned out to be Bradman's final appearance with the bat, as England did not put up a fight in the third innings. Australia managed to score 389 in the second innings in response to England's 52. The hosts then bundled out for 188 in their second batting installment and lost the match comprehensively by an innings and 149 runs.

Sachin hit his first International century on the same day as Don Bradman's final innings

Incidentally, Sachin Tendulkar hit his maiden international cricket century on the same day in 1990 in a Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. He was 17 years and 112 days old when he achieved the feat.

Tendulkar once revealed an interesting anecdote from one of his conversations with Don Bradman. He said:

"I (Tendulkar) asked him a question: 'What would you have averaged in today's cricket?' He thought about it and said 'Maybe 70'. The natural reaction was 'Why only 70 and not 99?' He said, 'C'mon, that's not bad for a 90-year-old man'."

Across 52 Test, Bradman amassed 6996 runs, including 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries, with 334 being his highest score.