"Brilliant innings by Shreyas Iyer under pressure" - Fans react as Iyer scores 53 off 37 balls in IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat for India in the fifth T20I against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. The right-handed batter smashed 53 runs off 37 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries.

Iyer's fighting knock came after the hosts were reduced to 55/4 in 9.1 overs. It was his eighth half-century, which came in his 50th T20I.

Iyer was 12 off 15 deliveries before upping gears to bring up his half-century that helped the Men in Blue post a respectable total. He was only dismissed in the last over by Nathan Ellis as India posted 160/8.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Iyer for his fighting knock against Australia in the final T20I.

"Brilliant innings by Shreyas Iyer under pressure."

Here are some more reactions:

Shreyas Iyer helped India set a 161-run target for Australia in the final T20I

A clinical batting performance from Shreyas Iyer helped the Men in Blue set a 161-run target for Australia in the final T20I on Sunday. Apart from Iyer, Axar Patel smashed 31 off 21, including one maximum and two boundaries. Jitesh Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with scores of 24 (16) and 21 (15), respectively.

However, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 12), captain Suryakumar Yadav (five off seven), and Rinku Singh (six off eight) failed to make a mark.

Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis starred with the ball, bagging two wickets each. Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, and Tanveer Sangha settled for one apiece.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have already taken a 3-1 unassailable lead in the five-match T20I series. The hosts beat Australia by 20 runs in the fourth game.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will next be in action in a three-match T20I series in South Africa, which starts on December 10.

Follow the IND vs AUS 5th T20I live score and updates here.