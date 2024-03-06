"Bus 8 hi photo daale yaar" - Suryakumar Yadav's cheeky reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal's Instagram post ahead of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a funny reply to his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent Instagram post. Jaiswal has been the man in form for India in the ongoing Test series against England.

He took over the responsibility of scoring the big runs in the absence of a stalwart like Virat Kohli and is currently the leading run-scorer in the series by some distance. The youngster has amassed 655 runs across eight innings at an exceptional average of 93.57, including two double centuries and two half-centuries.

Ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamshala, Yashasvi Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures to inform fans about the preparations for the match. He captioned:

"Putting in the hard yards in the nets, gearing up for the final showdown against England! Having a blast with my teammates as we prepare to give it our all. @indiancricketteam #TeamIndia #INDvENG #YBJ64"

Suryakumar Yadav tried to have some fun in the comments section of his Mumbai mate by commenting about the number of photos uploaded. Surya wrote:

"Bus 8 hi photo daale yaar 😂"

You can watch the post below:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal learning from Ben Duckett?" - Rohit Sharma gives a quirky reply to England opener's statement

After Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive double century in Rajkot, England opener Ben Duckett commented that their team deserved some of the credit for the innings. When asked about the same during a pre-match press conference ahead of the fifth Test, Rohit, in his usual quirky style, responded by bringing up Rishabh Pant's name to play down the matter. The Indian captain said:

“Yashasvi Jaiswal learning from Ben Duckett? There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team. Probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play. I just don’t know what Bazball means. I haven’t seen wild swinging from anyone. England have played better cricket than they were here last time. But I still don’t know what Bazball means.”

Reflecting on the four Tests played so far and the nature of the pitch for the fifth Test, Rohit added:

"It has been a series of comebacks for us. Whenever we were put under pressure we were able to put the pressure back on the opposition. That was pleasing for me. Looks like a typical Indian pitch. There will be some movement when the temperature drops but looks like a good pitch."

