"By the way, on this track, you don't need anything, the ball will turn" - Ravi Shastri shuts down ball-tampering allegations against Ravindra Jadeja 

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri came to Ravindra Jadeja's defense after pundits and media questioned a potential ball-tampering incident on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia.

In a footage surfaced during the day's play where the left-arm spinner was seen taking something from Mohammed Siraj before approaching the crease to bowl. He took the substance from the pacer with his right hand and proceeded to apply it on his bowling finger, which raised several questions.

According to multiple reports, Jadeja was only applying ointment to his sore index finger and the issue has been resolved with the match referee as well. It is to be noted that the substance was not applied to the ball by any means, leaving the prospect of ball-tampering out of the equation.

When asked about the concerns raised by former cricketers and Australian media over foreign substances potentially influencing the proceedings, Shastri shut down the subject in his typical ruthless fashion. He said during a discussion on Star Sports ahead of Day 2 in Nagpur:

“I have not heard much about it. I have asked two questions. Was there any problem with the Australian team? The answer was 'no'. Did the match referee come into play? He wad told about it, he cleared everything, matter ends. Why are we discussing anybody else?"

Shastri continued:

"And to be honest, ointment as a reliever, the match referee would have been told if there was any decision to be taken or action, he would have taken it. By the way, on this track, you don't need anything, the ball will turn.”

Jadeja finished with figures of 5-47 in the first innings, claiming crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith over the course of his stellar spell in the second session. The ongoing first Test also marks his return to international cricket, having suffered a knee injury in August 2022.

Michael Vaughan and Tim Paine were curious about Jadeja's actions on Day 1

The footage of Jadeja applying the substance went viral on social media and piques the interest of former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian skipper Tim Paine.

The duo highlighted the oddity of the incident, but the dust seemed to have settled down after match referee Andy Pycroft showed Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja the footage and subsequently received a satisfactory explanation.

Team India are currently coasting by in the first session of Day 2 in Nagpur. Rohit is unbeaten on 72, while Ravichandran Ashwin is providing the skipper company after coming in at No. 3 on the first day.

