"If India get 280 to 300, mate, they might not have to bat again" - Michael Clarke

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke believes India could etch out an innings victory should they score close to 300 runs in the first innings. The hosts were placed 77-1 on Stumps on Day 1 in Nagpur, with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on a half-century.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia were handed a nightmare start. Both openers were back in the hut after succumbing to the pacers' onslaught with the new ball.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne figured out the right template to survive on the pitch, but lost their wickets in an untimely manner, leading to a batting collapse.

While the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 177, much was expected from the bowling attack. However, Indian skipper Rohit stamped his authority with 13 runs off the first over from Pat Cummins and never looked back.

Noting that there is a possibility that India might only bat once in this Test and go heavy, Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast:

“I know we haven’t got many runs and that’s a tough one for Patty to work with, so he’s trying to give his bowlers some protection, but you want the batter to try and take a risk."

Clarke continued:

“You want them to try and take a risk and hit that one over the top. If they hit one or two over the top, fair play, put him back. But he’s just got to be really smart with his tactics here. If India get 280 to 300, mate, they might not have to bat again.”

A first-innings score of 300 would ensure a lead of 123 runs for India, which Australia would not want. As long as the visitors are able to put up a competitive score on the board, they are in the game since the hosts have to bat last on this surface.

"I was surprised at Pat Cummins’ tactics yesterday" - Michael Clarke

The Australian skipper had a forgettable day out on the field after succumbing to Ashwin's variations and then conceding 27 runs off his four overs with the ball.

Cummins had to manage his bowlers in a different manner, with Scott Boland and Todd Murphy being inexperienced members.

Clarke stated that while there are not a lot of runs on the board, there has to be aggression in terms of bowling and field settings. He said:

"I know they’ve only got 177 runs on the board, but you’ve still got to look to take wickets. “I was surprised at Pat Cummins’ tactics yesterday. He had a long-on every ball Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy bowled."

Clarke continued:

“If the ball’s spinning like you think it is, for them to try and hit one over mid-on’s head brings in an inside edge to mid-wicket, brings in stumped, brings in bowled, brings in caught bat-pad."

India have lost KL Rahul's wicket so far. Nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin is currently at the crease with Rohit.

