"Can cost you a game" - Salman Butt feels KL Rahul should not play as wicketkeeper in Test series opener between India and Australia 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that India will err tactically if they decide to play senior batter KL Rahul in the wicketkeeper's role in the upcoming Test series opener against Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt opined that a regular wicketkeeper is a must in red-ball cricket. He also suggested that having a part-time gloveman like Rahul behind the stumps could cost India the match.

"You cannot compromise by having a part-time keeper in Test matches, regardless of the nature of the pitch," he said. "It can cost you a game, and that game can cost you the series as well. It isn't a smart idea to have someone keep wickets who isn't a regular keeper."

With Rishabh Pant unavailable for selection, Team India will have to make major changes to their combination in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A toss-up between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan for the position is expected.

"India have a wonderful home record and are a batting-heavy side" - Salman Butt on Rohit Sharma and Co.

Salman Butt further stated that Australia are expected to give the home team a tough fight in the four-match Test series.

The former opener noted that the Aussies have a potent bowling attack that doesn't require favorable conditions to succeed. He mentioned that Pat Cummins and Co. did a wonderful job with the ball on dead pitches during their tour of Pakistan in 2022.

Butt, however, suggested that beating India would not be an easy feat for the visitors, given the side's stellar record at home. He pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Co. have a very strong batting lineup.

"Australian fast bowlers are very effective, and they proved that during the Pakistan tour, bowling on absolute dead wickets," he added. "But at the same time, India play very well at home compared to Pakistan.

"India have a wonderful home record and are a batting-heavy side. However, the Australian bowlers don't give up easily. Unlike New Zealand and England, they never drop their intensity at any given point."

Notably, Australia do not have an impressive record in Indian conditions. They last won a Test series on Indian soil back in 2004. The side will be desperate to come up with an improved performance this time around.

The first Test of the four-match series is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from Thursday, February 9.

Poll : 0 votes