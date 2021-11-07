"Chalo beta India ghar jao wapis" - Fans troll Team India after 2021 T20 World Cup ouster

New Zealand put on a dominant performance against Afghanistan to seal the second semi-final spot from Group 2. With New Zealand's win, both India and Afghanistan were knocked out of the 2021 World Cup.

This is the first instance of India failing to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC tournament since the 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Following the Kiwis' win, fans took to Twitter to share their views on the Men in Blue's ouster from the tournament. There were mixed reactions as some trolled India for failing to qualify for the semifinals, while others were disappointed that the pre-tournament favorites got eliminated so early.

Twitter reacts to Team India's elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup

Tim Wigmore @timwig New Zealand the only side to reach the semi-finals of the last T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and the final of the World Test Championship (which they won).



With the smallest population of the 12 Test nations, remain a model for how to run the game in a country New Zealand the only side to reach the semi-finals of the last T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and the final of the World Test Championship (which they won). With the smallest population of the 12 Test nations, remain a model for how to run the game in a country

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath #T20WorldCup New Zealand were too good for Afghanistan today 👍 but Heart break 💔 for #TeamIndia New Zealand were too good for Afghanistan today 👍 but Heart break 💔 for #TeamIndia 👎 #T20WorldCup

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah I actually fancy #NZ winning the title. Have not shown the same flair and flamboyance as England, Pak, Australia, but have shown solidity, depth and resourcefulness in batting and bowling, brilliant in the field and led by a superb captain. I actually fancy #NZ winning the title. Have not shown the same flair and flamboyance as England, Pak, Australia, but have shown solidity, depth and resourcefulness in batting and bowling, brilliant in the field and led by a superb captain.

Abhijit Majumder @abhijitmajumder In disaster lies opportunity.

Ravi Shastri on his way out.

Drop Virat Kohli as captain. Let him focus on batting. With money, Mumbai and celebrity, Delhi boy has lost hunger for success, is massively distracted, being manipulated by propagandists. Old Virat needs to be back. In disaster lies opportunity.Ravi Shastri on his way out.Drop Virat Kohli as captain. Let him focus on batting. With money, Mumbai and celebrity, Delhi boy has lost hunger for success, is massively distracted, being manipulated by propagandists. Old Virat needs to be back.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #T20WorldCup It's New Zealand then! Brilliant in the field & clinical in a modest chase, the Kiwis clinch the last semifinal berth of the World Cup. Afghanistan were outclassed in a must-win game for them too, and will reflect on what might have been #NZvsAFG It's New Zealand then! Brilliant in the field & clinical in a modest chase, the Kiwis clinch the last semifinal berth of the World Cup. Afghanistan were outclassed in a must-win game for them too, and will reflect on what might have been #NZvsAFG #T20WorldCup

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Well done @BLACKCAPS for getting into semis..you guys deserve it. How good is Kane Williamson wah.. love this man and his NZ team.. I know india isn’t going forward no worries we will get better and come back stronger @BCCI Well done @BLACKCAPS for getting into semis..you guys deserve it. How good is Kane Williamson wah.. love this man and his NZ team.. I know india isn’t going forward no worries we will get better and come back stronger @BCCI

We know we have got another strong challenge coming up in a few days' time: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was a satisfied skipper after his team put in a brilliant all-round performance on Sunday to defeat Afghanistan in a virtual quarter-final. Now that the Kiwis have secured a semifinals spot, Kane Williamson has set his eyes on their next potential opponents England.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win against Afghanistan, Williamson reviewed his team's performance and said:

"It was a strong performance overall today. We all know how dangerous the Afghanistan side is. They have got match-winners in all departments. It was nice that the bowlers set the tone with the ball in the first innings. They took some early wickets which is always good when we were looking to restrict them to a below-par score on a 150-155 kind of surface."

He added:

"In the second innings, we knew there were big threats to navigate(Rashid and Mujeeb). We tried to suck things up and looked to get as close as we could by taking the game deep. It's certainly been a challenge to adjust quickly playing at three different venues in this World Cup. That's the beauty of the game. We know we have got another strong challenge coming up in a few days' time. But today was a really pleasing outing for the team. Great fielding effort as well, which was outstanding from the boys."

New Zealand will face England in the first semi-final on November 10 in Abu Dhabi if Pakistan win their final group-stage encounter against Scotland. The Kane Williamson-led side will be looking to continue in a similar fashion and win their first-ever T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

