"Chalo beta India ghar jao wapis" - Fans troll Team India after 2021 T20 World Cup ouster

New Zealand put on a dominant performance against Afghanistan to seal the second semi-final spot from Group 2. With New Zealand's win, both India and Afghanistan were knocked out of the 2021 World Cup.
This is the first instance of India failing to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC tournament since the 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.
Following the Kiwis' win, fans took to Twitter to share their views on the Men in Blue's ouster from the tournament. There were mixed reactions as some trolled India for failing to qualify for the semifinals, while others were disappointed that the pre-tournament favorites got eliminated so early.
Twitter reacts to Team India's elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup
We know we have got another strong challenge coming up in a few days' time: Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson was a satisfied skipper after his team put in a brilliant all-round performance on Sunday to defeat Afghanistan in a virtual quarter-final. Now that the Kiwis have secured a semifinals spot, Kane Williamson has set his eyes on their next potential opponents England.
Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win against Afghanistan, Williamson reviewed his team's performance and said:
"It was a strong performance overall today. We all know how dangerous the Afghanistan side is. They have got match-winners in all departments. It was nice that the bowlers set the tone with the ball in the first innings. They took some early wickets which is always good when we were looking to restrict them to a below-par score on a 150-155 kind of surface."
He added:
"In the second innings, we knew there were big threats to navigate(Rashid and Mujeeb). We tried to suck things up and looked to get as close as we could by taking the game deep. It's certainly been a challenge to adjust quickly playing at three different venues in this World Cup. That's the beauty of the game. We know we have got another strong challenge coming up in a few days' time. But today was a really pleasing outing for the team. Great fielding effort as well, which was outstanding from the boys."
New Zealand will face England in the first semi-final on November 10 in Abu Dhabi if Pakistan win their final group-stage encounter against Scotland. The Kane Williamson-led side will be looking to continue in a similar fashion and win their first-ever T20 World Cup.