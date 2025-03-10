Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of captains to have won the ICC event

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets and won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. With today's win, Rohit Sharma became the eighth skipper to win the Championship and the third Indian skipper in the history of the tournament to lift the trophy.
After being asked to bowl first, Team India managed to restrict New Zealand to a total of 251/7 in their 50 overs, with contributions from Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40). Rohit Sharma (77 off 86), Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62) and KL Rahul (34 off 33) chipped in with the bat in hand before Ravindra Jadeja capped the chase with a boundary.
The Men in Blue eventually won the match by four wickets and with an over to spare to lift the silverware.
With this win, India became the most successful side in the history of the Champions Trophy, having won three championships. The Men in Blue were joint champions alongside Sri Lanka in the 2002 edition of the tournament, with the final ending in a no result due to rain. They then went on to win the 2013 edition with MS Dhoni at the helm before today's victory.
Take a look at the list of captains who have won the ICC Champions Trophy:
1998 Wills International Cup, Bangladesh: Winners - South Africa, Captain - Hansie Cronje
2000 ICC Knockout Cup, Kenya: Winners - New Zealand, Captain - Stephen Fleming
2002 ICC Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka: Winners - India & Sri Lanka, Captain(s) - Sourav Ganguly & Sanath Jayasuriya
2004 ICC Champions Trophy, England: Winners - West Indies, Captain - Brian Lara
2006 ICC Champions Trophy, India: Winners - Australia, Captain - Ricky Ponting
2009 ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa: Winners - Australia, Captain - Ricky Ponting
2013 ICC Champions Trophy, England and Wales: Winners - India, Captain -MS Dhoni
2017 ICC Champions Trophy, England and Wales: Winners - Pakistan, Captain - Sarfaraz Ahmed
2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan: Winners - India, Captain - Rohit Sharma
Next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is to be played in 2029
After beating New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final, India will enter into the 2029 edition of the tournament as the defending champions. The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning the event three times.
The 2029 ICC Champions Trophy will be played in India. This will be the second time the event will be played in the country after the 2006 edition, which was won by Australia.
