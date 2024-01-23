"Check his first-class numbers" - Aakash Chopra questions whether Rinku Singh could replace Virat Kohli for the first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Rinku Singh could take Virat Kohli's place in India's squad for the first two Tests against England.

India will square off against England in a five-Test series, with the first game to be played in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 25. Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests for personal reasons. The selectors are expected to name a replacement for him soon.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal as two of the many potential replacements for Kohli. He further questioned whether Rinku could be another option, reasoning (4:35):

"What about Rinku Singh? He was kept with the team in South Africa. He is not a one-trick pony. It's not that he is just a white-ball player. It's not that he is just a T20 player. Check his first-class numbers and he is going back and playing first-class cricket whenever he gets a chance."

The former India opener pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh batter never opts out of first-class cricket and has an excellent record in the format. He elaborated:

"It's not that he is cutting corners. He doesn't make himself unavailable because he is in the T20 team and who is going to play him Test matches. He has an average of over 50 and has been playing for many years. So why not Rinku Singh? Very tempting option."

Rinku has amassed 3109 runs at an average of 57.57 in 44 first-class games. He has looked comfortable against both pace and spin in his 13 international white-ball innings.

"He has a proven Test record" - Aakash Chopra questions whether Cheteshwar Pujara could replace Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara last played for India in the World Test Championship final. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra named Cheteshwar Pujara as another batter who could replace Virat Kohli, saying (3:50):

"Cheteshwar Pujara - only four Indians have scored more than 20000 first-class runs. He scored a double century recently. Form is with him and he has a proven Test record. He works hard by playing county cricket as well. He is your sincere cricketer. In fact, I say he is Indian cricket's monk."

However, the reputed commentator reckons the Indian selectors have started looking beyond the veteran batter.

"So you can pick him. However, I feel India are not looking in that direction. They have already started looking in a different direction. Cheteshwar Pujara is a legit option but are the Indian selectors looking at him as an option at all? That's the question we need to ask and wonder," Chopra stated.

Pujara has aggregated 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 in 103 Tests. The Saurashtra batter has amassed 20013 runs at an average of 51.98 in 260 first-class games.

