Full schedule of England's tour of India

England will visit India for a two-month tour, with the first Test set to begin from 5th February. Team India recently recorded a memorable 2-1 series win in Australia, and the pressure will be on them to maintain their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table.

On the other hand, England are currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The Three Lions, who won the first game against the island nation, have an outside chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship finals. However, they have to first try and beat India in their backyard.

England’s tour of India consists of four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The longest format is up first, with the first two Tests set to take place in Chennai from February 5 and February 13, respectively. Next up is a day-night Test in Ahmedabad on Feb 24. The final match of the series is scheduled to take place at the same venue from March 4.

The action will then shift to T20Is. Both teams are likely to utilize the series to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year. All five T20Is will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 12 to March 20.

The final leg of the tour will see India and England take on each other in a three-match ODI series. All three games will take place in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28, respectively.

The complete schedule of England’s tour of India

1st Test: February 5-9 – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 9:30 AM

2nd Test: February 13-17 – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 9:30 AM

3rd Test: February 24-28 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 2:30 PM

4th Test: March 4-8 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 9:30 AM

1st T20I: March 12 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: March 14 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: March 16 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

4th T20I: March 18 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

5th T20I: March 20 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

1st ODI: March 23 – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune – 1:30 PM

2nd ODI: March 26– Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune – 1:30 PM

3rd ODI: March 28 – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune – 1:30 PM

Both India and England have announced their squad for the first two Tests.