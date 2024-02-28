"Comebacks define the spirit" - Ravi Shastri urges Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to return strongly as BCCI remove duo from central contract list

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has called for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to show spirit and determination to regain their spot in the national side. Shastri's tweet on X (formerly Twitter) came after both youngsters were omitted from the BCCI contract list announced on Wednesday, February 28.

Shreyas was axed from the Test squad after struggling in the first two matches of the ongoing five-game series against England. With the BCCI making it mandatory for players to feature in domestic cricket, reports emerged that the right-hander was faking his back injury to skip the Ranji Trophy.

Expand Tweet

Ishan, on the other hand, pulled out of the South Africa tour due to personal reasons and last played for India in November in the T20I series against Australia. The keeper-batter played in the DY Patil T20 Cup and will return to the highest level in IPL 2024.

Shastri took to his official handle on X and stated that their past achievements should lend themselves well for the future. He wrote:

"In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again."

Aside from the four categories of contracts, the BCCI also announced fast-bowling contracts for five players: Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Fans believe Rohit Sharma's candid remark after 4th Test against England was about Ishan Kishan

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following India's five-wicket win over England in Ranchi, skipper Rohit Sharma declared that only players showing visible hunger to play Test cricket will get chances. His comments left fans wondering if the sly dig was directed at Ishan Kishan.

Rohit said in the presser:

"This [Test cricket] is the toughest format. And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important. We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. You come to know [easily] the players who don't have that hunger, [or] players who don't want to stay here [and play this format]. We come to know that."

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is expected to play for Mumbai in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App